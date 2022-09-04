Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cristiano Ronaldo needs to fit in Manchester United's way of playing' - Erik ten Hag

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's future still hangs in the balance with Manchester United, as he could move to Fenerbache in Turkey. Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag has clarified again that the Portuguese needs to fit into the club's playing module.

    As far as Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned, he tried hard to leave English giants Manchester United during the just-concluded summer transfer window. However, he failed to attract a suitable buyer before the window shut. With the Turkish transfer window still open until September 8, reports suggest that he could move to Fenerbache, as he intends to play the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with the side, while United lacks it this term. In the meantime, the Red Devils' head coach Erik ten Hag has once again clarified that Ronaldo needs to fit into the club's playing module before he is in the starting XI.

    Talking exclusively to Sky Sports, ten Hag said, "I have emotion when I make decisions, use intuition and feelings. But, they have to be rational and strategic if you want to go in the direction Manchester United wants, and we all have to be on the same page."

    ALSO SEE: Sexy in black and white - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez dazzles at Venice Film Festival

    "I have to be clinical and ask what is best for the club and the team and what is the process and to improve. I have to be transparent and clear and communicate. He [Ronaldo] showed it last year and not that long ago. So now, he needs to fit into our way of playing. If he does that, he will decide the games because of his capabilities," added ten Hag.

    Ten Hag also spoke on how his interaction with legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has helped him so far. "What [Arsene] Wenger did at Arsenal was great, his philosophy, I respect that, but Fergie built all of this. I speak with him, and we are happy with that, so are his advisors, we are grateful, but now we have to build a new future, that is also clear," he recalled.

    ALSO READ: Revealed - Why Bayern Munich did not sign Man United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

    United completed a mega move in the form of Brazilian striker Antony. Speaking on him, ten Hag explained, "He lives for football and enjoys it. He has proved himself already. He has been in the Champions League and Brazilian national team and is an Olympic gold medalist. He will bring temperament and creativity. Also, for him, it is a new start, and he has to adapt to the team, to the Premier League and the high intensity, but I am sure he will adapt."

