EPL 2022-23: 'Important to have great enthusiasm and realistic' - Conte on Tottenham's unbeaten run

Tottenham Hotspur remains unbeaten in 2022-23 EPL, beating Fulham 2-1 on Saturday to stay third on the table. Spurs boss Antonio Conte has warned that besides having great enthusiasm, it's also vital to be realistic.

Things seem to be going suitable for English giants Tottenham Hotspur. It remains undefeated in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23, as it stays third on the table, behind leader Arsenal (first) and defending champion Manchester City (second). On Saturday, it defeated tenth-placed Fulham at home 2-1, as it now has three wins and a couple of draws in the five matches it has played so far. On the same note, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte has affirmed that while his side possesses excellent enthusiasm and excitement, it also has to be realistic at the same time.

After success, Conte said, "It's important to have great enthusiasm and be excited about the team. At the same time, I have to be realistic as last November the situation was problematic as we lost 3-0 at home against United, and then, the club decided to make a decision."

ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 6 preview and predictions - Man United vs Arsenal, Merseyside derby among headliners

"In only ten months, someone thinks we are at the same level as other top teams. I don't think this is realistic. I can tell you a lie if I want to tell you a lie. I'm not worried when I see this type of performance from my players, Sonny [Son Heung-min] included, I'm not worried. We will score many goals with these strikers," added Conte.

Also, Conte was all-praise for Richarison, stating, "He played amazingly, honestly, honestly. Richy with [Clement] Lenglet -- because don't forget Lenglet -- played very well. [He played] with personality, with quality and also found difficult passes between the lines. These two players bought into our idea of football quickly."

ALSO SEE: Sexy in black and white - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez dazzles at Venice Film Festival

As for the game, it all started in the 40th minute when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored the opener for Tottenham, as it was 1-0 for them at half-time. In the ensuing half, Harry Kane doubled the lead in the 75th. While Aleksandar Mitrovic pulled one back for Fulham, it wasn't enough, as the hosts sealed their three points.