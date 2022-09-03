Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 6 preview and predictions: Man United vs Arsenal, Merseyside derby among headliners

    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

    The EPL 2022-23 will have its Gameweek 6 commitments this weekend. The Merseyside derby and Manchester United vs Arsenal clash will produce headlines, as we present the preview and predictions for it.

    Image credit: Getty

    From Saturday, the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) enters Gameweek 6. There is still a long way to go regarding the title race. However, the points table is slowly beginning to take its shape but is still wide open. As for this matchday, a couple of big clashes are lined up, with the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, while Manchester United will be taking on Arsenal. While fans are excited for the same and anticipate an intriguing contest, we present the preview and predictions for the top club matches for this weekend.

    Image credit: Getty

    Can Everton shock Liverpool?
    The history between the two sides is known to all. As sith-placed Liverpool travels a mile barely across Anfield to Goodison Park for the clash on Saturday, fans would be hoping for a visitors' win. However, the 17th-placed hosts are in a different mood regarding the tie against The Reds. So, don't rule out a Toffees win. A win could take Liverpool to third, while a loss might drop it to 12th.
    Prediction: 1-1 draw

    Image credit: Getty

    Tottenham Hotspur looks to rip apart Fulham
    On Saturday, third-placed Tottenham would entertain eighth-placed Fulham. However, it won't be engaging for the visitors, as the hosts look to be in tremendous form and could hand a heavy defeat to the Cottagers. A win for the unbeaten Spurs could take them to second, while a loss could push them down to eighth.
    Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-1

    Image credit: Getty

    Chelsea aims to hammer West Ham United
    Although the term 'hammer' goes with 14th-placed West Ham, it could be the other way around, as tenth-placed Chelsea would not take it easy on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Although the hosts are the favourites for a win, the visitors would spring in a surprise. Although a win could take The Blues to the fourth spot, a defeat could drop it to 15th.
    Prediction: 2-2 draw

    Image credit: Getty

    Manchester City could destroy Aston Villa
    Second-placed defending champion Manchester City would give a relegation-threatened Aston Villa a nervy moment on Saturday, while the latter's head coach Steven Gerrard fears sack. Given the Cityzens' current form, even at Villa Park, they would be ruthless. A win for the visitors could give them a chance to go atop the table, while a loss might drop it to third.
    Prediction: City wins 3-0

    Image credit: Getty

    Can Leicester City survive the Brighton and Hove Albion test?
    Bottom-placed Leicester is winless so far and would desperately want to get one When it travels to take on fourth-placed Brighton on Sunday. Given the current form of both sides, the hosts look like the favourites, while the visitors' Brendan Rodgers fears sack upon a defeat. A win could take the Foxes to 14th.
    Prediction: 1-1 draw

    Image credit: Getty

    Can United halt Arsenal's winning streak?
    Fifth-placed United might have come out of its relegation battle after its opening couple of games, as it has won the last three matches of the season. However, it hosts table-topper Arsenal, which has won all its five games. Given the form of both sides, it is tough to predict a winner, but it is all set to be a nail-biter. A win could take the Red Devils to third, while a loss might drop it to 12th. A defeat for the Gunners could push it down to the second.
    Prediction: 1-1 draw

