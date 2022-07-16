Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Done deal! Bayern Munich confirm Lewandowski's Barcelona move; striker bids goodbye

    First Published Jul 16, 2022, 7:28 PM IST

    Bayern Munich confirm agreement reached with Barcelona to sell Polish striker Robert Lewandowski for a reported amount of 42.5 million pounds.

    Ending weeks of speculation, Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer on Saturday confirmed that the Bundesliga giants had reached an agreement to sell legendary striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

    The Polish striker has already bid farewell to coach Julian Nagelsmann and his teammates at Bayern Munich, bringing an eight-year stint with the Bavarians to an end. Reports say Barcelona is hoping to seal the 42.5 million-pound deal in the coming days, with a possible medical set to take place in Miami when the Catalan club travels to the United States in the coming week.

    Hainer has now openly revealed that the 33-year-old Polish superstar is moving to Camp Nou despite a long-standing stance that he will not be sold this summer. "We have a verbal commitment from Barcelona. It's good for both sides that we have clarity. Robert is a very deserving player. He has won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him," Bayern Munich's president said.

    Meanwhile, Lewandowski confirmed to Sky Sports Germany during Saturday's training session that he had already said goodbye to his teammates. "I will come back and say goodbye to all the employees properly. I didn't have much time to prepare for it now," he said.

    "These 8 years were special and you don't forget that. I had a great time in Munich. I will fly soon. But after the training camp I will come again and say goodbye properly and organize a few things … I said goodbye to the guys on the pitch today. I wasn't worried about an injury in training. Something can happen to me at home. Wanted to keep fit and trained with the boys again," the Poland international concluded.

    Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, also confirmed the agreement in an interview with Sky Sports Germany. "I would like to thank FC Bayern - and especially Oliver and Hasan - for ultimately understanding and respecting Robert's dream of a new challenge in his career," he said.

    "Mateu Alemany, Hasan Salihamidzic and I were on the phone non-stop on Friday until midnight to find a good solution for all parties. In the end, I think everyone emerges as a winner from this story. Robert deserves to take on a new challenge with his head held high after so many great years and loyal service to FC Bayern Munich. And Bayern received very good financial compensation. This great club will always be one of the biggest in the world and I wish them the best of luck and success for the next season," Zahavi added.

    Lewandowski etched himself into Bayern Munich history after becoming arguably the club's most dominant attacker since joining in 2014. His 344 goals and 72 assists in 375 matches will undoubtedly be a massive addition to Xavi Hernandez's new-look Barcelona side in the post-Lionel Messi era.

