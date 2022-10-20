Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'I will deal with Ronaldo tomorrow' - Ten Hag after United's 2-0 Tottenham win

    On Wednesday night, Manchester United trumped Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the EPL. However, Cristiano Ronaldo left the bench early as an unused substitute, with Erik ten Hag vowing to deal with him on Thursday.

    English giants Manchester United continued its acceptable performance in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL). On Wednesday night, it was up against fellow giants Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, as the hosts came up with a 2-0 winning performance to take home the three points and stay fifth in the table. The goal scorers were Fred (47) and Bruno Fernandes (69). However, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo caught attention despite being an unused substitute as he left for the tunnel early before the final whistle. At the same time, head coach Erik ten Hag has vowed to deal with him on Thursday.

    Talking to Amazon Prime after the victory, ten Hag said, "I will deal with [Ronaldo] tomorrow, not today. Today we celebrate this victory, and now we have to recover from this. I knew [the form] would come with [Fernandes]. Sometimes you have periods as a striker or offensive player and don't score, but suddenly you find it back. I think it's essential he scored a goal for Bruno, but I think he played a magnificent role today."

    "There were so many excellent things – our pressing organisation was fabulous, magnificent – also I think the rest of the defence and the counter-press was perfect. I didn't expect it before [the match] because Spurs have played good this season, and they play solid – every performance is dead good. I thought we had to be good to win, and we did. It was a magnificent performance, and I hope we set a new base."

    Meanwhile, Fernandes analysed the performance and noted, "I was concerned because I want to score goals, and I wasn't getting my goals, but it was not my main focus. The team was getting good results. The last one [versus Newcastle United] was not a good result, we want to win every game, but for me, when the team is winning, it's perfect."

    "I don't like the phrase 'being the main man'. When some players are on the pitch, I respect their positions and know I will need to do different things to get the best out of them. I don't have any problems sacrificing myself to get the best out of my teammates," concluded Fernandes.

