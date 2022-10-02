Can Lionel Messi become the best player in the world again? PSG boss Galtier gives ultimate response

Legendary striker Lionel Messi scored a sensational free-kick in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win over Nice at Parc des Princes in their Ligue 1 clash on Saturday. The Argentinian superstar's performance impressed PSG boss Christopher Galtier. However, does the Frenchman think the 35-year-old can regain his lost form?

Legendary striker Lionel Messi has recently hit the headlines over speculation of a sensational return to Barcelona next year when his contract ends at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, the Argentinian talisman appears unfazed about these rumours as he continues to showcase his brilliance for his country and club. On Saturday, the 35-year-old scored the opening goal in the Ligue 1 champions' 2-1 victory against Nice and PSG boss Christophe Galtier heaped praises for the iconic player. Also read: Of celebration, smiles and hug: Here's proof PSG star Mbappe and Neymar have moved on from penalty-gate

On Saturday, Messi, who scored six goals across competitions for PSG this season, showcased why he is lauded as a genius in the sport as he scored from a free-kick most stunningly one could witness. With PSG and the Argentina national team combined, the seasoned forward scored at least one goal in his previous five games across all competitions. This prompted people to ask PSG boss Galtier if Messi could become the best player in the world again.

Speaking after PSG's 2-1 Ligue 1 home win over OGC Nice (via L'Equipe), Galtier laid out a case as to why Messi can once again be the top talent in the sport. "I have an incredible pleasure to see him every morning," Galtier said. "I also have a real pleasure to work with him. He is in his right mind, very happy every day in training. He is obviously very altruistic and generous with his partners. But he also always used to score a lot of goals," the PSG boss said. Also read: Chances of PSG star Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona is very remote; here's why

"Last season was complicated for him. He (Messi) had clear extenuating circumstances. He is back to scoring, he is again decisive. Can he become the best player in the world again? Yes. He is in incredible shape. … He is well prepared. Every day, he has a relationship with his partners in training that leads me to believe that he is happy and therefore performing well. This allows him to get back to the standards that he was at, not in previous seasons, but throughout his career," Galtier added.

