Cristiano Ronaldo cherishes Al-Nassr's win over Al-Akhdoubd; says 'best way to start the year'

With the first goal of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved an unmatched record in the history of football during Al Nassr's win over Al-Akhdoubd in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his happiness after Al-Nassr kicked off the year with a 3-1 win over Al-Akhdoubd in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 39-year-old wrote, “Best way to start the year.” Al Nassr played a role in the team’s first win of the year by scoring a goal. Al Nassr bounced back from the defeat against Saudi Pro League table toppers Al Ittihad in order to remain in contention for the title.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Al-Nassr captain and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year than scoring a goal for his side in the 3-1 win over Al-Akhdoubd. Ronaldo’s goal from the spot in the 41st minute gave Al-Nassr 2-1 lead before Sadio Mane made it 3 in the 88th minute.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo’s crucial goal and a brace from Sadio Mane helped the Riyadh-based club to move to third spot in the league table of the ongoing Saudi Pro League season. Al Nassr have 28 points from 14 matches.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Al Nassr played the first match of the year for the ongoing season and started on a good note with goals from Mane and Ronaldo.

Image Credit: Getty Images

With first goal of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved an unmatched record in the history of football. The 39-year-old scored a goal in his 24th straight year of his illustrious footballing career.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronald recorded his first senior goal with his boyhood club Sporting GP in 2002, netting a brace against Moreirense. Since then, the legendary footballer has been scoring a goal every year.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In the ongoing Saudi Pro League season, Al Nassr captain has netted 11 goals in 13 matches. Ahead of him is Al Hilal’s forward Aleksandar Mitrovic with 12 goals. Ronaldo is eying to win his first trophy with Al Nassr since his joining Saudi Pro League side in 2023.

