Cristiano Ronaldo cherishes Al-Nassr's win over Al-Akhdoubd; says 'best way to start the year'

With the first goal of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved an unmatched record in the history of football during Al Nassr's win over  Al-Akhdoubd in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season. 

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 5:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 5:04 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his happiness after Al-Nassr kicked off the year with a 3-1 win over Al-Akhdoubd in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 39-year-old wrote, “Best way to start the year.” Al Nassr played a role in the team’s first win of the year by scoring a goal.  Al Nassr bounced back from the defeat against Saudi Pro League table toppers Al Ittihad in order to remain in contention for the title. 

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

 Al-Nassr captain and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year than scoring a goal for his side in the 3-1 win over Al-Akhdoubd. Ronaldo’s goal from the spot in the 41st minute gave Al-Nassr 2-1 lead before Sadio Mane made it 3 in the 88th minute. 

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo’s crucial goal and a brace from Sadio Mane helped the Riyadh-based club to move to third spot in the league table of the ongoing Saudi Pro League season. Al Nassr have 28 points from 14 matches. 

article_image4

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Al Nassr played the first match of the year for the ongoing season and started on a good note with goals from Mane and Ronaldo. 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

With first goal of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved an unmatched record in the history of football. The 39-year-old scored a goal in his 24th straight year of his illustrious footballing career. 

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronald recorded his first senior goal with his boyhood club Sporting GP in 2002, netting a brace against Moreirense. Since then, the legendary footballer has been scoring a goal every year. 

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

In the ongoing Saudi Pro League season, Al Nassr captain has netted 11 goals in 13 matches. Ahead of him is Al Hilal’s forward  Aleksandar Mitrovic with 12 goals. Ronaldo is eying to win his first trophy with Al Nassr since his joining Saudi Pro League side in 2023. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fast bowling has been my first love India pacer Varun Aaron announces retirement from cricket

'Fast bowling has been my first love': India pacer Varun Aaron announces retirement from cricket

Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty heading for divorce? Couple unfollowed each other on Instagram hrd

Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty heading for divorce? Couple unfollowing on Instagram sparks speculations

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral dmn

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral (WATCH)

Hindi is not our national language Ravi Ashwin sparks row at Chennai college event (WATCH) hrd

'Hindi is not our national language': Ravi Ashwin sparks row at Chennai college event (WATCH)

Personal insecurities Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after Ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

'Personal insecurities': Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

Recent Stories

Tata Nexon CNG Review: Know price, new features, specifications, engine color and more RBA

Tata Nexon CNG Review: Know price, new features, specifications, engine color and more

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel earns THIS every month; Read on ATG

PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel earns THIS every month; Read on

Los Angeles Wildfire Devastation: SHOCKING satellite images of Malibu, Altadena and other areas RBA

Los Angeles Wildfire Devastation: SHOCKING satellite images of Malibu, Altadena and other areas

MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Kala Kumbh' showcasing 150 years of Kumbh's heritage

MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Kala Kumbh' showcasing 150 years of Kumbh's heritage

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her dmn

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon