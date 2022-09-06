From claims of Pogba's witch doctor curse to bitter feud with Neymar - PSG star Mbappe breaks his silence

Ahead of the Champions League 2022-23 clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus, Kylian Mbappe cleared the air around claims that compatriot Paul Pogba hired a witch to harm the 23-year-old, spoke about his relationship with teammate Neymar and more.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has always hit the headlines for his display of sensational football and for being drawn into several controversies. The 23-year-old forward was earlier criticised for his rumoured bitter feud with Brazilian star Neymar and now has found himself caught in claims that his France teammate Paul Pogba hired a witch doctor to curse him.

Ahead of PSG's Champions League 2022-23 opener at Juventus at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe broke his silence over such outrageous claims and highlighted his focus on the French giant's campaign in Europe's elite football competition this year. Also read: Is PSG star Kylian Mbappe dating Ines Rau, the first Playboy transgender model? Details here

Mbappe confirmed reports of speaking with Pogba over claims the Juventus star hired a witch doctor to harm him. Pogba's brother Mathias has stated that the midfielder had hired a witch doctor to put a curse on the Frenchman.

"He (Pogba) called me and gave me his version of events. Right now, it's Pogba's word against his brother's. I prefer to trust my teammate's words. I prefer to trust the word of my international teammate," the PSG star said.

Mbappe's relationship with Neymar has received much attention, and the PSG star responded unusually. "It's our sixth-year together. We've had periods of being best friends and others of talking less," the 23-year-old stated. Also read: Maccabi Haifa's Omer Atzili makes one request to Lionel Messi, Neymar; will PSG stars oblige?

Part of the alleged bitter feud between Mbappe and Neymar was reportedly over who should be the Ligue 1 giant's first-choice penalty taker at PSG. "When you play with players of the calibre we have, you have to learn to share. Being designated the main [penalty] taker doesn't mean I have to take all the penalties," the France international added.

Mbappe also insisted on the importance of an excellent start to the campaign ahead of PSG's opening Champions League clash this season. "This match is important for a club like ours. We want to start the European competition well at home. It's up to us to play a good game tomorrow to continue this good run. My role hasn't changed since last season. I'm still trying to play well, to be decisive and to win as many titles as possible," he added.

