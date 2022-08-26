Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maccabi Haifa's Omer Atzili makes one request to Lionel Messi, Neymar; will PSG stars oblige?

    Paris Saint-Germain drew into Group H for Champions League 2022-23, where they will face off against Juventus, Benfica, and Maccabi Haifa. Following the draw, the Israeli team's midfielder Omer Atzili has made a unique request to PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

    football champions league 2022-23 Maccabi Haifa's Omer Atzili makes one request to Lionel Messi, Neymar; will PSG stars oblige snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Israel, First Published Aug 26, 2022, 2:22 PM IST

    Israel football club Maccabi Haifa has been placed in Champions League 2022-23 Group H, where it will face off against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Italian giants Juventus and Portugal club Benfica. 

    The Parisian club, which faced a shock exit at the hands of eventual champions Real Madrid last season, has some of the top players in the world of football. Legendary striker Lionel Messi, Brazilian icon Neymar and French sensation Kylian Mbappe are heralded as the best attacking forwards worldwide. The team lost in the Champions League final two years ago, but their formidable squad PSG is being pegged as one of the favourites this year.

    Also read: Champions League 2022-23 Draw: Group of death, Lewandowski's nightmare, Haaland's 'home coming' and more

    Following the much-anticipated draw on Thursday night in Istanbul, Maccabi Haifa's forward Omer Atzili posted a request to PSG's star players Lionel Messi and Neymar. After facing immense criticism last season, the former Barcelona players appear to have found their mojo and are looking threatening this season.

    Atzili took to Instagram to post a story where he requested Messi and Neymar's t-shirts, in a gesture that suggests that the Israeli football star is a fan of the Argentine and Brazilian. Although the request appears to have been taken down from Atzili's official account, a screenshot of the request has gone viral on Twitter.

    Take a look:

    The teams Maccabi Haifa plays against in its remaining games won't have it any easier: Juventus and Benfica are two-time champions and always find their place at the top of the tables in their respective home leagues.

    A 90th-minute own goal by Belgrade Red Star on Tuesday gave Maccabi Haifa a 5-4 aggregate victory and guaranteed its place in the Champions League 2022-23 season. The upcoming campaign will be the third time the Israeli team has featured in European football's most elite competition.

    In their last appearance, in 2009-2010, Maccabi Haifa failed to score a single goal in all six matches and will hope to eliminate the ghosts of the past when they take on PSG, Juventus and Benfica this year.

    Also read: 'Football is lucky to see Karim Benzema play': Real Madrid boss Ancelotti's epic one-liner wins hearts

    Each stage's top two teams proceed to the knockout rounds of Champions League 2022-23. Israel has never had a team go past the group stage.

    Owing to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20, this season's Champions League group stage begins earlier than usual on September 6. It ends five weeks earlier than usual on November 2.

    The Champions League final will be held in Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10 due to scheduling conflicts brought on by the first World Cup held during the European winter.

    The UEFA prize money for the 32 teams will total nearly 2 billion euros.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    badminton BWF World Championships 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty secures doubles medal for India, HS Prannoy suffers loss-ayh

    BWF World Championships 2022: Satwik-Chirag secures doubles medal for India, Prannoy suffers loss

    Football is lucky to see Karim Benzema play Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti epic one-liner wins hearts snt

    'Football is lucky to see Karim Benzema play': Real Madrid boss Ancelotti's epic one-liner wins hearts

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Kohli, Rahul, Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)

    Irfan Pathan shares bad experience with Vistara staff-ayh

    Irfan Pathan shares 'bad experience' with Vistara staff

    football Champions League 2022-23 Draw: Group of death, predictions Lewandowski's nightmare, Haaland's 'home coming' and more snt

    Champions League 2022-23 Draw: Group of death, Lewandowski's nightmare, Haaland's 'home coming' and more

    Recent Stories

    Adani group rejects NDTV's assertion of SEBI nod for share acquisition AJR

    Adani group rejects NDTV's assertion of SEBI nod for share acquisition

    Friday fashion Disha Patani raises temperature in tiny crop top flaunts CK athleisure drb

    Friday fashion: Disha Patani raises temperature in tiny crop top; flaunts CK athleisure

    You Indians are f everywhere Texas woman arrested for racially abusing 4 Indian American women gcw

    'You Indians are f**** everywhere...': Texas woman arrested for racially abusing 4 Indian-American women

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new cities; registration to commence on August 30 - adt

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new cities; registration to commence on August 30

    Bhojpuri VIRAL video: Actor Khesari Lal, Kajal Raghwani's SEXY dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH) RBA

    Bhojpuri VIRAL video: Actor Khesari Lal, Kajal Raghwani's SEXY dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon