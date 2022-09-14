UCL 2022-23: Bayern Munich fans protest against fixture postponements following Queen's demise

Bayern Munich played Barcelona at home on Tuesday during the UEFA Champions League, which the former won 2-0. However, the home fans were unhappy with the recent postponements following the Queen's death and protested.

European football, especially in Great Britain, has been affected following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's demise last Thursday. It has led to several fixture postponements, especially in Britain. At the same time, lack of security has also forced other European matches in the country concerning the UEFA Champions League (UCL), UEFA Europa League (UEL) and UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) to be postponed. Naturally, fans are unhappy with the postponements, especially with the calendar being already cramped due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar starting in a couple of months. On Tuesday, the host fans protested during German champion Bayern Munich's home game of the UCL against Spanish giants Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.

During the game, the fans unfurl a banner that read, "Last-minute match delays and bans because of a Royal's death?! Respect fans." German and European football fans have called for solidarity in regularly and smoothly conducting matches. However, policing issues have been the main concerns, while Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti described it as a "real penalty" on Tuesday.

As for Bayern's game against Barca, it was yet another convincing win from the former, who hammered the latter 2-0. While Robert Lewandowski had a memorable homecoming after he moved to Blaugrana from the Bavarians this summer, he was not on the scoring sheet, as twin second-half strikes from Lucas Hernández (50) and Leroy Sané (54) got the job done.

Considering the postponed games, while the last weekend's EPL fixtures were called off, it resumes this weekend, with three matches remaining postponed. Also, a game each from UCL and UEL, involving Scottish giants Rangers and English giants Arsenal, has been delayed due to policing issues for the Queen's funeral.