Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: Bayern Munich fans protest against fixture postponements following Queen's demise

    Bayern Munich played Barcelona at home on Tuesday during the UEFA Champions League, which the former won 2-0. However, the home fans were unhappy with the recent postponements following the Queen's death and protested.

    football UCL uefa champions league 2022-23: Bayern Munich fans protest against fixture postponements following Queen Elizabeth demise-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    European football, especially in Great Britain, has been affected following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's demise last Thursday. It has led to several fixture postponements, especially in Britain. At the same time, lack of security has also forced other European matches in the country concerning the UEFA Champions League (UCL), UEFA Europa League (UEL) and UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) to be postponed. Naturally, fans are unhappy with the postponements, especially with the calendar being already cramped due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar starting in a couple of months. On Tuesday, the host fans protested during German champion Bayern Munich's home game of the UCL against Spanish giants Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.

    During the game, the fans unfurl a banner that read, "Last-minute match delays and bans because of a Royal's death?! Respect fans." German and European football fans have called for solidarity in regularly and smoothly conducting matches. However, policing issues have been the main concerns, while Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti described it as a "real penalty" on Tuesday.

    ALSO READ: WHY IS JURGEN KLOPP AGAINST TODD BOEHLY'S IDEA OF HAVING AN ANNUAL EPL ALL-STAR GAME?

    As for Bayern's game against Barca, it was yet another convincing win from the former, who hammered the latter 2-0. While Robert Lewandowski had a memorable homecoming after he moved to Blaugrana from the Bavarians this summer, he was not on the scoring sheet, as twin second-half strikes from Lucas Hernández (50) and Leroy Sané (54) got the job done.

    Considering the postponed games, while the last weekend's EPL fixtures were called off, it resumes this weekend, with three matches remaining postponed. Also, a game each from UCL and UEL, involving Scottish giants Rangers and English giants Arsenal, has been delayed due to policing issues for the Queen's funeral.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football epl Why is Jurgen Klopp against Todd Boehly idea of having an annual All-Star game?-ayh

    Why is Jurgen Klopp against Todd Boehly's idea of having an annual EPL All-Star game?

    BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning - Supreme Court-ayh

    'BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning' - Supreme Court

    boxing Anthony Joshua accepts terms for bout against Tyson Fury on December 3-ayh

    Anthony Joshua accepts terms for bout against Tyson Fury on December 3

    football Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video

    Recent Stories

    Pics and video Namrata Malla SEXY Laal Ghaghra dance with Pawan Singh is OUT Watch drb

    Pics and video: Namrata Malla’s SEXY ‘Laal Ghaghra’ dance with Pawan Singh is OUT! (Watch)

    Rs 200 crore extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi police today AJR

    Rs 200 crore extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi police today

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal share screen space for the first time pics inside drb

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share screen space for the first time; pics inside

    football epl Why is Jurgen Klopp against Todd Boehly idea of having an annual All-Star game?-ayh

    Why is Jurgen Klopp against Todd Boehly's idea of having an annual EPL All-Star game?

    Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the history and significance of this day AJR

    Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the history and significance of this day

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon