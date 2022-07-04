Champions League ambition could see Ronaldo take large pay cut to secure Man United exit

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United last season after 12 years, has reportedly made an official request to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United last season after 12 years, has reportedly made an official request to leave Old Trafford this summer. In a bid to achieve yet another Champions League glory, the Portuguese superstar is reportedly willing to take a considerable pay cut to fuel his desire to win the European championship again or at least a major domestic title. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United: 5 possible destinations if he decides to part ways

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 37-year-old's current contract has him on a wage of over 500,000 pounds, with reports suggesting it results in a deal worth over 700,000 pounds. According to The Independent, Ronaldo is ready to considerably lower this, particularly after an early attempt to enlist the help of prospective suitors failed to generate much genuine interest.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Most clubs reportedly objected to the costs while also having concerns about what Ronaldo's playing style may signify for their teams. But the Portugal talisman is so determined to compete for the Champions League in his final years of play that he is ready to make significant concessions to join a team that will give him the opportunity. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and - far less likely - Paris Saint-Germain are among the favoured possibilities. Also read: Ronaldo requests Manchester United transfer: Here's how fans and pundits reacted

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo joined United again a year ago for a second term at Old Trafford, scoring 18 goals in 30 league games. Still, the squad ended sixth in the Premier League and missed the premier European club tournament for the upcoming season. However, his Old Trafford career is far from over, and much will rely on his eventual first face-to-face encounter with new boss Erik ten Hag. The player was granted permission to skip Monday's training after having cited 'family reasons' for his absence.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 2003, Ronaldo made his United debut after leaving Sporting CP. Before departing for Real Madrid in 2009, where he stayed until joining Juventus in 2018, the iconic striker scored 118 goals in 292 games. During his three seasons with the Turin powerhouse Juventus, Ronaldo could not win the Champions League, but he did so with United in 2008 and four times with Real Madrid. In his final two seasons in Turin, he led all Serie A goal scorers with 101 goals in 134 games. Also read: Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell

Image Credit: Getty Images