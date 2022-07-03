Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United last season after 12 years, has reportedly requested to leave Old Trafford this summer so he can continue to play Champions League football. And following this news, football pundit Piers Morgan shared a tweet suggesting it's time the Portuguese star joins Arsenal.

Ronaldo joined United again a year ago for a second term at Old Trafford, scoring 18 goals in 30 league games. Still, the squad ended sixth in the Premier League and missed the premier European club tournament for the upcoming season.

The 37-year-old, under contract with the Red Devils through June 2023 with a one-year extension option, has reportedly requested to be moved. Reports suggest that United's iconic striker has informed him that he will not be available for transfer this summer and that they anticipate him to sign a contract extension.

Also read: Ronaldo requests Manchester United transfer: Here's how fans and pundits reacted

In addition to giving Ronaldo an Arsenal shirt with his name on the back, Morgan has met and interviewed the Manchester United icon numerous times. In 2003, Ronaldo was on the verge of joining the Gunners, but United pounced and beat Arsene Wenger to it.

But now that the Portugal talisman wants to leave Old Trafford again, the football pundit has taken the opportunity to re-share the image of him handing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner an Arsenal shirt. And when posting the image on Twitter, the message "It's time @Cristiano" followed.

Morgan's attempts are pretty idealistic, to which a supporter retorted, "In your dreams, Piers." However, the broadcaster didn't let that stop him from talking about a message he had sent to Ronaldo.

Morgan has used Arsenal's imminent signing of Gabriel Jesus as a persuasive tactic, as he replied to the user saying, "It is, but Cristiano likes breaking new ground in football & I just told him that God + Jesus upfront is an irresistible opportunity…"

Here's a look at how football fans reacted to Piers Morgan's suggestion:

According to reports, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Juventus, among other clubs, are keen on adding Ronaldo to their squad. A Ronaldo transfer is implausible even if Arsenal qualified for the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid great could return to Sporting Lisbon, where he began his career. The Portuguese side has qualified for the Champions League, meaning that Ronaldo could represent them in his favourite competition.

Also read: After Man United, will Ronaldo make dream return to Sporting Lisbon? Hugo Viana hopes so

In 2003, the Portugal talisman made his United debut after leaving Sporting CP. Before departing for Real Madrid in 2009, where he stayed until joining Juventus in 2018, the iconic striker scored 118 goals in 292 games.

During his three seasons with the Turin powerhouse Juventus, Ronaldo could not win the Champions League, but he did so with United in 2008 and four times with Real Madrid. In his final two seasons in Turin, he led all Serie A goal scorers with 101 goals in 134 games.

The Portuguese icon has won 32 titles, including five Champions Leagues and seven league championships. Ronaldo led Portugal to victory at the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also holds the male world record for most goals scored in international competition (117). Later this year, he will lead Portugal in the World Cup.