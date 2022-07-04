Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United: 5 possible destinations if he decides to part ways

    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently on his way out of Manchester United. Thus, we look at the following possible destinations for him.

    In what comes as a shock for Manchester United fans, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly informed the club about his intentions to leave this summer. The development is not entirely a surprise, given United's tremulous performance last season, finishing sixth in the English Premier League (EPL), as it would play the UEFA Europa League (UEL), which is not Ronaldo's preferred tournament. Also, the lack of any activity for the club in the transfer market has not boosted his confidence. As he seeks a move to a club with ambition, we rank his following possible destinations.

    Bayern Munich
    Although the club reportedly said it was not pursuing Ronaldo, with his latest reports informing United about his intentions to leave, Bayern could now seriously consider having him. The Bundesliga is one of the top club football leagues where Ronaldo is yet to play. Also, with the Bavarians seeking a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, Ronaldo would be a perfect fit.
    Chances: 6/10

    Paris Saint-Germain
    It might sound fancy, as watching Ronaldo and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi play alongside is a dream come true. PSG has over the years expressed its desire to have Ronaldo, while club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had admitted that he wanted to make the impossible dream come true. However, it is unclear if FIFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) laws would allow the transfer since both players charge a bomb.
    Chances: 5/10

    Sporting Lisbon
    Another club in contention could be Ronaldo's boyhood club from his hometown of Portugal, Sporting Lisbon. It makes sense to have the 37-year-old finish his career at the very club he began his senior club football career with before United came calling. While Ronnie's pay might be a roadblock to his signing, the striker can take a pay cut to finish his career in Lisbon.
    Chances: 5/10

    Chelsea
    The Blues have emerged as one of the shocking candidates for Ronaldo's transfer, thanks to Todd Boehly's fresh takeover of the London-based club, as he is willing to splash the money for the Portuguese. However, given that Chelsea is one of the formidable rivals of United, the club will be unwilling to sell him to The Blues. Yet, if the offer is good enough, Ronnie might force a move.
    Chances: 5/10

    Inter Miami
    A move to the United States of America's (USA's) Major League Soccer (MLS) has always been on the cards for Ronaldo. While Inter Miami is the club that has supposedly shown genuine interest in the Portuguese, the club's underperformance of late will be a roadblock for Ronnie as it struggles to make it to the playoffs.
    Chances: 2/10

