Five of the Most Underrated Premier League Players This Season
Here are five Premier League players who haven’t received the credit they truly deserve.
1. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United)
At one point, Jacob Murphy looked destined to leave St James’ Park. Now, he’s an unstoppable in Eddie Howe’s system. With eight goals and 11 assists this Premier League season, the 29-year-old winger has become a key outlet on the right flank.
His link-up play with Alexander Isak has been effective. Murphy’s ability to time his runs and provide service into the box has made him a consistent threat. More importantly, his work rate and tactical discipline help balance Newcastle’s pressing system. With his current form, he might just force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England plans.
2. Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)
Ezri Konsa has been rock solid for Aston Villa, and although he’s now on the fringes of the England setup, he’s still underappreciated. In a season where Villa are close with Champions League qualification, Konsa has featured 47 times across all competitions, showing consistency and leadership.
He reads the game exceptionally well, rarely dives into tackles, and has formed a solid pairing at the back with Pau Torres. Unai Emery’s defensive shape relies on defenders who can play the ball, track runners, and stay composed, and Konsa ticks all those boxes. He’s become one of the most reliable centre-backs in the league, yet rarely gets the same love as other English defenders.
3. Alex Iwobi (Fulham)
Once a player Arsenal fans saw as a frustrating talent, Iwobi has reinvented himself at Fulham. After a mixed spell at Everton, he’s now thriving in west London under Marco Silva. Iwobi has played 41 times this season, notching nine goals and providing consistent performances whether played centrally or wide. What’s most impressive is his transformation into a more tactically mature player.
He no longer relies on raw pace alone. Instead, his movement off the ball, vision in transition, and sharp one-touch play have made him Fulham’s creative heartbeat. With Fulham chasing a European spot, Iwobi’s form might finally earn him the respect he’s long deserved.
4. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Wolves)
Larsen didn’t arrive at Wolves with much hype but the Norwegian forward has done exactly what was needed which is score goals. In his debut Premier League season, he’s bagged 13 goals, pulling Wolves out of early-season relegation fears and into mid-table safety.
At 6’4, Larsen is a physical presence, but his game is about much more than aerial duels. He’s mobile, links play well, and makes clever runs off the shoulder. Despite Wolves’ inconsistent form, he’s been their standout attacker, even outscoring more hyped young strikers like Liam Delap. Still only 25, Larsen could be the long-term solution up front for a team that’s lacked a dependable striker for years.
5. Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)
Damsgaard became a hero during Euro 2020, but injuries derailed his progress soon after. Now fit and firing under Thomas Frank, the Danish midfielder has quietly put together a very strong season. He’s assisted 10 Premier League goals.
Often deployed as a No. 10 or left-sided midfielder, Damsgaard thrives in tight spaces. His vision, passing range, and quick feet make him a consistent playmaker. In a Brentford side that often focuses on physicality and set-pieces, he offers a technical edge.