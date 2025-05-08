Image Credit : Getty

At one point, Jacob Murphy looked destined to leave St James’ Park. Now, he’s an unstoppable in Eddie Howe’s system. With eight goals and 11 assists this Premier League season, the 29-year-old winger has become a key outlet on the right flank.

His link-up play with Alexander Isak has been effective. Murphy’s ability to time his runs and provide service into the box has made him a consistent threat. More importantly, his work rate and tactical discipline help balance Newcastle’s pressing system. With his current form, he might just force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England plans.