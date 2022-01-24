  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review: Chelsea tames Tottenham, Arsenal held by Burnley, United wins a thriller

    First Published Jan 24, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Gameweek 23 of the EPL 2021-22 ended on Sunday. The top teams involved pulled off varied and thrilling results. We review the matchday here.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, United, Manchester City, Leicester, West Ham, Liverpool-ayh

    It turned out to be a highly entertaining Gameweek 23 in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). Over the weekend, the top clubs were involved in fun ties, and some of them produced exhilarating results. We review this matchday as the tournament goes on a two-week-long international break, starting Monday.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, United, Manchester City, Leicester, West Ham, Liverpool-ayh

    Manchester United pulls off a last-gasp win over West Ham United
    United was hosting West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday. As expected, it turned out to be an intensely-fought clash. While it all looked set for a goalless draw, Marcus Rashford's final minute winner through an Édinson Cavani assist was the ultimate highlight, as the Red Devils snatched the three points to displace the Hammers at the fourth spot.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - After United's last-gasp win over West Ham, Ralf Rangnick points out a vital area for improvement

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, United, Manchester City, Leicester, West Ham, Liverpool-ayh

    Southampton shockingly holds Manchester City
    Table topper City travelled to take on 12th-placed Southampton on Saturday, while the defending champion was heavily a favourite to walk away with the win. However, the Saints made it difficult for the Cityzens, with Kyle Walker-Peters (7) scoring before Aymeric Laporte (65) drew level.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, United, Manchester City, Leicester, West Ham, Liverpool-ayh

    Arsenal startled at being held by Burnley
    On Sunday, the opening clash between sixth-placed Arsenal and 17th-placed Burnley turned out to be an absolute thriller at the Emirates Stadium. Although the Gunners were the definite favourites to walk away with a win, the Clarets' stubborn defence made things difficult. It all ended goallessly.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Should Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, United, Manchester City, Leicester, West Ham, Liverpool-ayh

    Liverpool eases past Crystal Palace
    Second-placed Liverpool was up against 13th-placed Palace away from home on Sunday. As predicted, The Reds romped up an easy 3-1 win over the Eagles. Virgil van Dijk (8), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (32) and Fabinho (89) got the job done, keeping Jurgen Klopp's dream of contending City for the title somewhat alive.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, United, Manchester City, Leicester, West Ham, Liverpool-ayh

    Leicester City struggles, held by Brighton and Hove Albion
    Tenth-placed Leicester faced off against ninth-placed Brighton at home on Sunday. Considering the latter's subtle form this season, it expectedly turned out to be a competitive contest. Patson Daka (46) opened the scoring for the Foxes before the Seagulls levelled it through Danny Welbeck (82).

    ALSO READ: Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold to meet Cristiano Ronaldo to discuss his Old Trafford future?

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, United, Manchester City, Leicester, West Ham, Liverpool-ayh

    Chelsea makes it look easy against Tottenham Hotspur
    Third-placed Chelsea hosted seventh-placed Tottenham on Sunday in the headliner event. It could have gone either way, with The Blues having the upper hand at home. Hakim Ziyech (47) scored a surprise to open the proceedings for the European champion, with Thiago Silva (55) doubling it to keep Thomas Tuchel's faint hopes alive for his maiden EPL title.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Quinton de Kocks temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22 Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli-ayh

    Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted

    David Warner girls perform Allu Arjun Pooja Hegde Pushpa song Saami Saami Allu Arjun reacts watch drb

    David Warner’s girls perform Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde’s Pushpa song 'Saami Saami'; Allu Arjun reacts (watch)

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22 After Manchester United's last-gasp win over West Ham, Ralf Rangnick points out a vital area for improvement-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: After United's last-gasp win over West Ham, Ralf Rangnick points out a vital area for improvement

    Recent Stories

    2022 Audi Q7 to launch on February 3 company announces commencement of bookings gcw

    2022 Audi Q7 to launch on February 3, company announces commencement of bookings

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann slapped with EC notice for flouting COVID norms-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann slapped with EC notice for flouting COVID norms

    Uddhav Thackeray says Shiv Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP gcw

    Uddhav Thackeray says Shiv Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP

    Budget 2022 wishlist: Nikhil Kamath to many others, here's what financial leaders want RCB

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: What Zerodha's Nikhil Kamat and other financial experts want from Nirmala Sitharaman

    Stolen cryptocurrency worth over Rs 4.5 crore wired from Delhi to Palestinian militant outfit Hamas

    Stolen cryptocurrency worth over Rs 4.5 crore wired from Delhi to Palestinian militant outfit Hamas

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - ATKMBs Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Video Icon