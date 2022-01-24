EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review: Chelsea tames Tottenham, Arsenal held by Burnley, United wins a thriller

Gameweek 23 of the EPL 2021-22 ended on Sunday. The top teams involved pulled off varied and thrilling results. We review the matchday here.

It turned out to be a highly entertaining Gameweek 23 in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). Over the weekend, the top clubs were involved in fun ties, and some of them produced exhilarating results. We review this matchday as the tournament goes on a two-week-long international break, starting Monday.

Manchester United pulls off a last-gasp win over West Ham United

United was hosting West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday. As expected, it turned out to be an intensely-fought clash. While it all looked set for a goalless draw, Marcus Rashford's final minute winner through an Édinson Cavani assist was the ultimate highlight, as the Red Devils snatched the three points to displace the Hammers at the fourth spot.

Southampton shockingly holds Manchester City

Table topper City travelled to take on 12th-placed Southampton on Saturday, while the defending champion was heavily a favourite to walk away with the win. However, the Saints made it difficult for the Cityzens, with Kyle Walker-Peters (7) scoring before Aymeric Laporte (65) drew level.

Arsenal startled at being held by Burnley

On Sunday, the opening clash between sixth-placed Arsenal and 17th-placed Burnley turned out to be an absolute thriller at the Emirates Stadium. Although the Gunners were the definite favourites to walk away with a win, the Clarets' stubborn defence made things difficult. It all ended goallessly.

Liverpool eases past Crystal Palace

Second-placed Liverpool was up against 13th-placed Palace away from home on Sunday. As predicted, The Reds romped up an easy 3-1 win over the Eagles. Virgil van Dijk (8), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (32) and Fabinho (89) got the job done, keeping Jurgen Klopp's dream of contending City for the title somewhat alive.

Leicester City struggles, held by Brighton and Hove Albion

Tenth-placed Leicester faced off against ninth-placed Brighton at home on Sunday. Considering the latter's subtle form this season, it expectedly turned out to be a competitive contest. Patson Daka (46) opened the scoring for the Foxes before the Seagulls levelled it through Danny Welbeck (82).