EPL 2021-22: After United's last-gasp win over West Ham, Ralf Rangnick points out a vital area for improvement

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the 2021-22 EPL on Saturday. United has climbed to the fourth spot. However, manager Ralf Rangnick feels there's an area to improve.

Former English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester United scripted a rousing 1-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Saturday. For now, Marcus Rashford last-minute goal, aided by Edinson Cavani, took United to the fourth spot. The win was vital for the Red Devils to get their season back on track.

However, United head coach Ralf Rangnick still feels there is a notable area where his side needs to improve. He thinks that his boys need to dominate with the ball in terms of possession, giving them more freedom and the ability to create chances more regularly. He rued the lack of enough scoring chances for the very reason.

ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Should Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?

"It was not easy against them. They are a very physical team. I am still not quite happy with the way that we play in possession of the ball, so this will have to be the next steps in the next couple of weeks that we also find better solutions in possession of the ball," Rangnick was quoted as saying by MUTV during the post-match press conference.

It was United's first consecutive win in the tournament under Rangnick's reign. Speaking on the success, he wondered, "I also enjoyed the other wins, also the win at Brentford, which was as important as the win today, but this was an extremely emotional game. An extremely emotional moment if you score in the last second of the game, knowing that there is no time anymore for the other team to reply."

ALSO READ: Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold to meet Cristiano Ronaldo to discuss his Old Trafford future?

Rangnick also admitted that he was emotional after the win and thanked the fans for making him and the team happy. He also applauded their support throughout the game that drove United to get the job done at the final moment. He labelled it as the best atmosphere at Old Trafford since he took charge a couple of months back.