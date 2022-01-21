Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold to meet Cristiano Ronaldo to discuss his Old Trafford future?

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy at Manchester United due to the club's underperformance. Meanwhile, club CEO Richard Arnold will be meeting him to discuss his future.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo made a startling return to Manchester United this summer. However, the club has been underperforming across tournaments, while he finds it challenging to sustain despite performing at his personal best. While reports state that he might be pondering on his future at the club, CEO Richard Arnold is scheduled to meet him on the same lines.

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 22 matches across competitions. However, United is struggling at the seventh spot in the EPL, as its bid for a top-four finish to earn an automatic UEFA Champions League (USL) berth next season looks dicey. However, it still has a chance to redeem itself in the FA Cup and the UCL this season.

Earlier, Ronaldo warned that he was not at United to compete for the sixth or seventh spot but was eyeing a top-three finish instead. His words hinted that he might leave Old Trafford at the end of the season if United failed to get the job done. While Ronaldo is on a two-year contract, he was linked to defending English champion Manchester City before United swooped him in.