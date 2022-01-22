  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Should Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?

    First Published Jan 22, 2022, 6:16 PM IST
    Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy with his substitution during Manchester United's EPL game against Brentford. Paul Merson feels it's a disrespect to goal-scorer Anthony Elanga.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Should Cristiano Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?-ayh

    Manchester United secured a 3-1 win over Brentford in its previous English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 game a couple of days back. Anthony Elanga opened the scoring in the 55th minute before Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford added more. Meanwhile, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted, as he expressed his displeasure at it.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Should Cristiano Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?-ayh

    As Ronaldo questioned his substitution by club head coach Ralf Rangnick, football pundit Paul Merson feels the Portuguese's reaction is unjust and disrespects Elanga. He also thinks Ronnie should apologise to the Swedish for taking the spotlight away from him. It was Ronaldo's first substitution under Rangnick.

    ALSO READ: Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold to meet Cristiano Ronaldo to discuss his Old Trafford future?

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Should Cristiano Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?-ayh

    Writing for the Daily Star, Merson noted, "Cristiano owes Anthony Elanga a big apology. What he did against Brentford spoiled the youngster's big day – and it was so childish. The poor kid. He starts his first Premier League game of the season, scores for Manchester United, and then Ronaldo gets substituted, strops off and has a hissy fit. As soon as it happened as I said to my mate: 'You watch, you won't even know the kid has scored now.'"

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Should Cristiano Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?-ayh

    Meanwhile, Rangnick did his part and took some time to explain his decision to Ronaldo. The German did not blame him for reacting in such a fashion, as he understood his desire to play and score for the club. However, Rangnick clarified that his decision and tactics were not in the best interest of his side.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Rangnick explains Ronaldo's infuriating substitution in Manchester United's win against Brentford

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Should Cristiano Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?-ayh

    "I don't blame him for that, but obviously, any manager would wish it shouldn't be too emotional and also in front of the TV cameras, I don't think this will be for the benefit of anyone: not to his benefit or teammates. It's an emotional game, and players are emotional, and I didn't take it personally at all," Rangnick explained Ronaldo's reaction.

