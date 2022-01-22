EPL 2021-22: Should Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?

Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy with his substitution during Manchester United's EPL game against Brentford. Paul Merson feels it's a disrespect to goal-scorer Anthony Elanga.

Manchester United secured a 3-1 win over Brentford in its previous English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 game a couple of days back. Anthony Elanga opened the scoring in the 55th minute before Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford added more. Meanwhile, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted, as he expressed his displeasure at it.

As Ronaldo questioned his substitution by club head coach Ralf Rangnick, football pundit Paul Merson feels the Portuguese's reaction is unjust and disrespects Elanga. He also thinks Ronnie should apologise to the Swedish for taking the spotlight away from him. It was Ronaldo's first substitution under Rangnick.

Writing for the Daily Star, Merson noted, "Cristiano owes Anthony Elanga a big apology. What he did against Brentford spoiled the youngster's big day – and it was so childish. The poor kid. He starts his first Premier League game of the season, scores for Manchester United, and then Ronaldo gets substituted, strops off and has a hissy fit. As soon as it happened as I said to my mate: 'You watch, you won't even know the kid has scored now.'"

Meanwhile, Rangnick did his part and took some time to explain his decision to Ronaldo. The German did not blame him for reacting in such a fashion, as he understood his desire to play and score for the club. However, Rangnick clarified that his decision and tactics were not in the best interest of his side.