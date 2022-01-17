EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 review: Manchester City, Liverpool register wins; United held by Aston Villa

The Gameweek 22 of the 2021-22 EPL ended on Sunday. As for the big sides involved, there were some favourable and mixed results. Here is the review of the same.

It turned out to be a curtailed Gameweek 22 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22. With COVID cases in a couple of teams, two matches were postponed. Nonetheless, it still involved some games involving the top sides, producing mixed results. Here is the review of the same of the top teams.

Manchester City edges past Chelsea in a thriller

Table-topper City was involved in a thrilling encounter against third-placed Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Both sides played it off in a highly competitive fashion before Kevin De Bruyne's 70th-minute winner handed the defending champion the three points, leaving The Blues heart-broken. ALSO READ: Signing a contract is not like buying a smartphone, says Liverpool boss Klopp amidst negotiations with Salah

Manchester United held by Aston Villa

Seventh-placed United was up against 13th-placed Villa at the latter's home ground. The Red Devils were the favourites to walk away with a win, especially after leading 2-0. But, Bruno Fernandes's (6 & 67) brace was cancelled out by Jacob Ramsey (77) and Philippe Coutinho (82), as United settled for a heart-breaking draw and a point.

Liverpool routs Brentford

Second-placed Liverpool did a fine job to rise to the spot after drubbing 14th-placed Brentford 3-0 at Anfield. Fabinho (44), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (69) and Takumi Minamino (77) got the job done for The Reds, as it indeed turned out to be a walk in the park. However, it still has a lot of work to do to challenge City for the title. ALSO READ: "Not asking for crazy stuff": Ambitious Mohamed Salah states putting onus on Liverpool to decide his future