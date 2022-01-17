  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 review: Manchester City, Liverpool register wins; United held by Aston Villa

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Gameweek 22 of the 2021-22 EPL ended on Sunday. As for the big sides involved, there were some favourable and mixed results. Here is the review of the same.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 review: Manchester City, Liverpool; United, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Leeds, chelsea-ayh

    It turned out to be a curtailed Gameweek 22 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22. With COVID cases in a couple of teams, two matches were postponed. Nonetheless, it still involved some games involving the top sides, producing mixed results. Here is the review of the same of the top teams.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 review: Manchester City, Liverpool; United, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Leeds, chelsea-ayh

    Manchester City edges past Chelsea in a thriller
    Table-topper City was involved in a thrilling encounter against third-placed Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Both sides played it off in a highly competitive fashion before Kevin De Bruyne's 70th-minute winner handed the defending champion the three points, leaving The Blues heart-broken.

    ALSO READ: Signing a contract is not like buying a smartphone, says Liverpool boss Klopp amidst negotiations with Salah

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 review: Manchester City, Liverpool; United, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Leeds, chelsea-ayh

    Manchester United held by Aston Villa
    Seventh-placed United was up against 13th-placed Villa at the latter's home ground. The Red Devils were the favourites to walk away with a win, especially after leading 2-0. But, Bruno Fernandes's (6 & 67) brace was cancelled out by Jacob Ramsey (77) and Philippe Coutinho (82), as United settled for a heart-breaking draw and a point.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 review: Manchester City, Liverpool; United, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Leeds, chelsea-ayh

    Liverpool routs Brentford
    Second-placed Liverpool did a fine job to rise to the spot after drubbing 14th-placed Brentford 3-0 at Anfield. Fabinho (44), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (69) and Takumi Minamino (77) got the job done for The Reds, as it indeed turned out to be a walk in the park. However, it still has a lot of work to do to challenge City for the title.

    ALSO READ: "Not asking for crazy stuff": Ambitious Mohamed Salah states putting onus on Liverpool to decide his future

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 review: Manchester City, Liverpool; United, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Leeds, chelsea-ayh

    West Ham United shocked by Leeds United
    Fourth-placed West Ham was up in a relatively brief encounter against 15th-placed Leeds. However, it turned out to be tricky, as the Peacocks shocked the Hammers 3-2, thanks to Jack Harrison's hat-trick that overpowered Jarrod Bowen (34) and Pablo Fornals (52).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22-ayh

    The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22

    Novak Djokovic deported: Defending Australian Open champion leaves Melbourne (See Pictures and Video)-ayh

    Novak Djokovic deported: Defending Australian Open champion leaves Melbourne (See Pictures and Video)

    Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli says you did good drb

    Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli; says ‘you did good’

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Australia makes it 4-0 against England; netizens go berserk-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Australia makes it 4-0 against England; netizens go berserk

    Disappointed Novak Djokovic confirms he won't defend Australian Open 2022 title; netizens puzzled-ayh

    'Disappointed' Novak Djokovic confirms he won't defend Australian Open title; netizens puzzled

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 AAP releases first list of 150 candidates doctors engineers in fray gcw

    UP Election 2022: AAP releases first list of 150 candidates; doctors, engineers in fray

    Lata Mangeshkar spokesperson reacts to false news about her health says it is disturbing drb

    Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson reacts to ‘false news’ about her health; says it's ‘disturbing’

    PM Modi to deliver special address at World Economic Forums Davos Summit on Monday at 8 30 pm

    PM Modi to deliver special address at World Economic Forum's Davos Summit on Monday

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP in driver's seat as Congress goes downhill, says new opinion poll

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP in driver's seat as Congress goes downhill, says new opinion poll

    Connecticut 13 year old dies after fentanyl overdose in school cops discover 40 packets of drug gcw

    Connecticut: 13-year-old dies after fentanyl overdose in school; cops discover 40 packets of drug

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon