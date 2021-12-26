  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 19 preview: Manchester City takes on Leicester City in a low-key Boxing Day headliner

    First Published Dec 26, 2021, 3:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Boxing Day EPL 2021-22 Gameweek 19 is upon us. Seven matches will be held, while three have been called off due to COVID fears. Manchester City and Leicester City meet in the headliner clash.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 19 preview: Manchester City Leicester, Boxing Day, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, United-ayh

    The Boxing Day football clashes in England are a treat to watch. Sunday will witness the same, as it will be the Gameweek 19. Three matches have been called off due to COVID concerns, while seven games will be played that would indeed produce all the thrills. On the same note, we present the preview involving the top sides.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 19 preview: Manchester City Leicester, Boxing Day, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, United-ayh

    West Ham United looks to hammer Southampton
    Fifth-placed West Ham has been doing decent this season, as it hosts 15th-placed Southampton on Sunday. It should be an easy task for the Hammers to register a comprehensive win. While success keeps West Ham on fifth, a loss might drop it to seventh.

    ALSO SEE: Merry Christmas 2021 - MS Dhoni, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi celebrate with family

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 19 preview: Manchester City Leicester, Boxing Day, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, United-ayh

    Tottenham Hotspur aims to pound Crystal Palace
    Seventh-placed Tottenham will be playing its first game after a lengthy COVID-forced break, as it hosts 11th-placed Palace on Sunday. It should be smooth for the Spurs, as a win might take it to fifth, while a loss will keep it at seventh, for now.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 19 preview: Manchester City Leicester, Boxing Day, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, United-ayh

    Arsenal travels to rout Norwich City
    Fourth-placed Arsenal has recovered splendidly well from its jittery start to the season. It will be travelling to take on bottom-placed Norwich on Sunday. It should be relatively uncomplicated and quick for the Gunners, as a win will keep it at fourth, while a loss might see it dropping to fifth.

    ALSO READ: Chelsea owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is now citizen of Portugal

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 19 preview: Manchester City Leicester, Boxing Day, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, United-ayh

    Chelsea looking to give Aston Villa the most challenging time
    Third-placed Chelsea will have to travel to take on tenth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday. While The Blues have been unstable of late, it would be a great chance to bounce back against the Villans. However, a win or loss will keep it at third.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 19 preview: Manchester City Leicester, Boxing Day, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, United-ayh

    Manchester City contests Leicester City in an exciting clash
    Defending champion City has been unstoppable so far. On the other hand, ninth-placed Leicester has been inconsistent. Playing at home on Sunday, it should be a thumping win for the Cityzens, as a win or loss keeps it on top, while for the Foxes, a success could take them ninth, and a loss might drop them to 13th.

    ALSO READ: 'I am happy for Ferran Torres': Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after winger's Barcelona deal

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 19 preview: Manchester City Leicester, Boxing Day, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, United-ayh

    Manchester United aiming to pile misery on Newcastle United
    Sixth-placed United is working hard to stay in contention for a top-four spot. On Monday, it travels to take on 19th-placed Newcastle. Evidently, the Red Devils could win big here, as a victory could take it to fifth, while a loss might push it down to seventh.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Boxing Day Test: ENG's opening woes to Root's conversion failure - Talking points from Day 1-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: ENG's opening woes to Root's conversion failure - Talking points from Day 1

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli opts to bat, moves in with six batters-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli opts to bat, moves in with six batters

    ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021, IND vs PAK: Pakistan defeats India by 2 wickets in last-ball finish, netizens go berserk-ayh

    ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021: Pakistan defeats India by 2 wickets in last-ball finish, netizens go berserk

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Can Virat Kohli and co start bid for historic series with win?

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, fantasy xi, live streaming details-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: England desperate to bounce back, as Australia aims to seal the deal

    Recent Stories

    Calcutta HC upholds POCSO conviction, says Victim best judge of incident, lays down guidelines-dnm

    Calcutta HC upholds POCSO conviction, says ‘Victim best judge of incident’, lays down guidelines

    Mann Ki Baat: Collective strength, self-awareness, individual alertness will defeat coronavirus, says PM Modi-dnm

    Mann Ki Baat: Collective strength, self-awareness, individual alertness will defeat coronavirus, says PM Modi

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Boxing Day Test: ENG's opening woes to Root's conversion failure - Talking points from Day 1-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: ENG's opening woes to Root's conversion failure - Talking points from Day 1

    Bihar Boiler explosion many killed, seriously injured at noodle-making factory-dnm

    Bihar: Boiler explosion kills at least 6, many seriously injured at noodle-making factory

    Is Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic pregnant again? Netizens spotted baby bump in Christmas photos RCB

    Is Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic pregnant again? Netizens spot baby bump in Christmas photos

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon