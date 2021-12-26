EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 19 preview: Manchester City takes on Leicester City in a low-key Boxing Day headliner

The Boxing Day EPL 2021-22 Gameweek 19 is upon us. Seven matches will be held, while three have been called off due to COVID fears. Manchester City and Leicester City meet in the headliner clash.

The Boxing Day football clashes in England are a treat to watch. Sunday will witness the same, as it will be the Gameweek 19. Three matches have been called off due to COVID concerns, while seven games will be played that would indeed produce all the thrills. On the same note, we present the preview involving the top sides.

West Ham United looks to hammer Southampton

Fifth-placed West Ham has been doing decent this season, as it hosts 15th-placed Southampton on Sunday. It should be an easy task for the Hammers to register a comprehensive win. While success keeps West Ham on fifth, a loss might drop it to seventh.

Tottenham Hotspur aims to pound Crystal Palace

Seventh-placed Tottenham will be playing its first game after a lengthy COVID-forced break, as it hosts 11th-placed Palace on Sunday. It should be smooth for the Spurs, as a win might take it to fifth, while a loss will keep it at seventh, for now.

Arsenal travels to rout Norwich City

Fourth-placed Arsenal has recovered splendidly well from its jittery start to the season. It will be travelling to take on bottom-placed Norwich on Sunday. It should be relatively uncomplicated and quick for the Gunners, as a win will keep it at fourth, while a loss might see it dropping to fifth.

Chelsea looking to give Aston Villa the most challenging time

Third-placed Chelsea will have to travel to take on tenth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday. While The Blues have been unstable of late, it would be a great chance to bounce back against the Villans. However, a win or loss will keep it at third.

Manchester City contests Leicester City in an exciting clash

Defending champion City has been unstoppable so far. On the other hand, ninth-placed Leicester has been inconsistent. Playing at home on Sunday, it should be a thumping win for the Cityzens, as a win or loss keeps it on top, while for the Foxes, a success could take them ninth, and a loss might drop them to 13th.