Daniil Medvedev scripts history; dethrones Novak Djokovic to top ATP rankings

Daniil Medvedev is the new world number in the ATP Singles Ranking. He has dethroned Novak Djokovic, who held the spot for a record 361 weeks.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia has created history as he has scaled to the summit of the ATP Singles Rankings. The updated rankings were released on Monday, as he has dethroned Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who held to the spot for a record 361 weeks. Notably, the Russian has become the first outside the 'Big Four' (Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray) to take the spot in over 18 years.

Medvedev is the third Russian to take the top spot after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. While Kafelnikov held the place for six weeks, Safin was there for nine weeks. On an exciting note, Medvedev is also the tallest player in tennis history to reach the summit, standing over 198cm, besides being the sixth-oldest, at 26 years, to do the same for the first time. ALSO READ: Mexico Open 2022 final - Nadal defeats Norrie to win 4th title, extends perfect season

Speaking on his achievement, Medvedev said, "Of course, I am happy to reach No. 1. It has been my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times. I got a lot of messages from many people and other tennis players, and I want to thank everybody for the great support."