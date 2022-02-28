  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daniil Medvedev scripts history; dethrones Novak Djokovic to top ATP rankings

    First Published Feb 28, 2022, 4:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Daniil Medvedev is the new world number in the ATP Singles Ranking. He has dethroned Novak Djokovic, who held the spot for a record 361 weeks.

    Daniil Medvedev of Russia has created history as he has scaled to the summit of the ATP Singles Rankings. The updated rankings were released on Monday, as he has dethroned Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who held to the spot for a record 361 weeks. Notably, the Russian has become the first outside the 'Big Four' (Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray) to take the spot in over 18 years.

    Medvedev is the third Russian to take the top spot after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. While Kafelnikov held the place for six weeks, Safin was there for nine weeks. On an exciting note, Medvedev is also the tallest player in tennis history to reach the summit, standing over 198cm, besides being the sixth-oldest, at 26 years, to do the same for the first time.

    ALSO READ: Mexico Open 2022 final - Nadal defeats Norrie to win 4th title, extends perfect season

    Speaking on his achievement, Medvedev said, "Of course, I am happy to reach No. 1. It has been my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times. I got a lot of messages from many people and other tennis players, and I want to thank everybody for the great support."

    Medvedev has had a promising tennis career since he turned pro in 2014. To date, he has won just a Grand Slam when he defeated Djokovic to win the US Open last year, denying the Serbian his chance for a Calendar Slam. He has played three Slam finals, ending runner-up twice at the Australian Open. Besides, he also won the ATP Finals once in 2020.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings, PBKS-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Australian swimmers to boycott world championship in Russia-ayh

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Australian swimmers to boycott world championship in Russia

    EFL Cup, League Cup, Carabao Cup 2021-22: Liverpool celebrates record 9th title after Chelsea's Kepa misses crucial spot-kick (WATCH)-ayh

    EFL Cup: Liverpool celebrates record 9th title after Chelsea's Kepa misses crucial spot-kick

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India's clean sweep over Sri Lanka extends winning streak to 12, fans jubilant-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India's clean sweep extends winning streak to 12, fans jubilant

    Football FIFA punishes Russia for Ukraine invasion, FA refuses to play with them

    FIFA punishes Russia for Ukraine invasion, FA refuses to play

    Recent Stories

    Prayers have no boundaries Delhi Gurudwara holds path for Indians in Ukraine gcw

    Prayers have no boundaries: Delhi Gurudwara holds 'path' for Indians in Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine war: India asks students to travel away from 'active conflict' - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: India asks students to travel away from 'active conflict'

    Mahashivratri 2022 Kangana Ranaut Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mouni Roy 10 stars who are Shiv Bhakts drb

    Mahashivratri 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mouni Roy, 10 stars who are Shiv Bhakts

    Never seen before Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures; fans should not miss RCB

    Never seen before Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures; fans should not miss

    Latvia authorises its nationals to volunteer to fight in Ukraine gcw

    Latvia authorises its nationals to volunteer to fight in Ukraine

    Recent Videos

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on BFC victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Ferrando on BFC victory

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Marco Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win

    Video Icon