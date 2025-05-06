Image Credit : Getty

Last week’s 3-3 draw in Spain was an all-time classic, setting the stage for a blockbuster second leg at the San Siro. Inter are unbeaten in 15 home UCL matches and Barcelona have never won a European semi-final since 2015. But don’t count out Barca just yet.

Lamine Yamal’s composure and Raphinha’s brilliance make them unpredictable. The key question is: Can Barcelona handle Inter’s physicality and set-piece strength while staying clinical in front of goal?