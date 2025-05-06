Champions League: Five Things to Watch This Week
The UEFA Champions League semifinals reach a dramatic conclusion this week with two intense second-leg clashes set to determine who heads to Munich. Here’s what you need to keep an eye on.
1. Match of the Week – Inter Milan vs Barcelona
Last week’s 3-3 draw in Spain was an all-time classic, setting the stage for a blockbuster second leg at the San Siro. Inter are unbeaten in 15 home UCL matches and Barcelona have never won a European semi-final since 2015. But don’t count out Barca just yet.
Lamine Yamal’s composure and Raphinha’s brilliance make them unpredictable. The key question is: Can Barcelona handle Inter’s physicality and set-piece strength while staying clinical in front of goal?
2. Is This PSG’s Year?
Post-Mbappe PSG are starting to look more balanced, more ruthless. After crushing Brest 10-0 and eliminating Liverpool and Aston Villa, they now aim to knock Arsenal out. A 1-0 win in London gives them an edge.
With a loaded bench featuring Barcola and Zaire-Emery, PSG have serious firepower. They’ve scored 14 goals in their last four home UCL games. Arsenal will need something special to stop that momentum.
3. Player to Watch – Raphinha
Raphinha has arguably been Barcelona’s MVP in Europe. His 20 goal involvements (12G, 8A) are just one shy of Ronaldo’s legendary 2013-14 tally. He’s carrying the team on the big stage.
If he shines again in Milan, Barcelona might just make the final. Only Figo has provided more assists for Barça in a single UCL campaign. That says a lot.
4. Arsenal’s Uphill Battle Against History
Arsenal lost 0-1 at home to PSG, and only two clubs have ever turned around a semifinal after losing the first leg at home: Ajax (1996) and Spurs (2019). Both fell short in the final.
Mikel Arteta’s team needs a near-perfect night in Paris, something that hasn’t been common in their European history. Can they rewrite the narrative?
5. High-Scoring Trend to Continue?
Only three UCL semifinals have ever produced 10+ goals across both legs. The Barcelona-Inter tie has six already, and with both sides aggressive in attack and vulnerable at the back, don’t be surprised if this becomes a historic goal-fest.