Image Credit : Getty

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his readiness and hope to make Team India comeback two years after he was left out of the national squad, especially in Test cricket.

Rahane, who is currently part of the ongoing IPL season, has not been on the radar of the selectors after India's World Test Championship Final defeat to Australia in 2023. Despite being the highest run-getter for India in the WTC Final, scoring 135 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 89, the veteran middle-order was not considered for selection in the Test series against West Indies, South Africa, and Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane’s inconsistent performances over the last couple of years in Tests forced the management and selectors to move on from him and pick young faces, who were seen as the team’s long-term prospects during the transition.