Can Ajinkya Rahane make a comeback to Team India? KKR skipper expresses hope
Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, expresses his strong desire for a Team India return after two years. Despite being the highest run-getter for India in the 2023 WTC Final, he hasn't been selected since.
Rahane eyes Team India comeback
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his readiness and hope to make Team India comeback two years after he was left out of the national squad, especially in Test cricket.
Rahane, who is currently part of the ongoing IPL season, has not been on the radar of the selectors after India's World Test Championship Final defeat to Australia in 2023. Despite being the highest run-getter for India in the WTC Final, scoring 135 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 89, the veteran middle-order was not considered for selection in the Test series against West Indies, South Africa, and Australia.
Ajinkya Rahane’s inconsistent performances over the last couple of years in Tests forced the management and selectors to move on from him and pick young faces, who were seen as the team’s long-term prospects during the transition.
Rahane ‘hunger’ for India comeback
Ajinkya Rahane revealed that the desire and hunger to don the Indian jersey again, adding fitness level is top-notch. The 36-year-old further said that he is taking one game at a time and is focusing on IPL currently.
"I would love to be back in the Indian set-up again. The desire, the hunger, the fire is still there. Fitness-wise, I am right up there. I just want to take one game at a time, thinking about this IPL right now, and then, let's see what happens in the future." Rahane said on Star Sports’ Press Room interaction.
Not willing to give up
The veteran Indian batter further stated that he is not willing to give up hopes of making his return to Team India.
"I am a guy who will never give up. (I) always try and give my best on the field; give more than 100 per cent. It's always about that, focusing on controllable things. I have been playing domestic cricket as well and I am really enjoying my cricket at this moment." Ajinkya Rahane added.
‘Want to represent my country again’
Ajinkya Rahane sent out a strong message to the BCCI selectors with his sheer willingness and readiness to play for Team India again. He shed light on his fitness routine and recovery during the off-season.
"Every day when I wake up, it's always about what goals I want to achieve. For me, there is nothing higher than representing your country." KKR skipper reiterated.
"I want to represent my country. I want to wear those Indian colours again. During (the) off-season, I train for two-three sessions a day. I feel at this moment, for me, keeping myself really fit is really important, recovery is really important." he added.
Ajinkya Rahane’s international career
Ajinkya Rahane has been batting mainstay for Team India across all formats of the game. Rahane has aggregated 5077 runs, including 12 centuries in Tests, while he scored 2962 runs, including 3 centuries in ODIs. The right-handed batter was not quite impactful in T20Is as he scored 375 runs, including a fifty in 20 matches. Rahane began to fade away from the selectors’ radar, with his last appearance in T20I coming in 2016, followed by last ODI match in 2018 before he was eventually dropped from Test squad in 2023.
Rahane’s most successful chapter in his international career was leading Team India to Australia Test series win 2021. The Indian side was depleted by injuries and missing key players, including skipper Virat Kohli, but Rahane’s calm and tactical leadership staged a historic comeback to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, with a memorable victory at the Gabba — Australia’s fortress for 32 years.
Rahane in IPL 2025
Ajinkya Rahane was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders franchise for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction in November last year. The veteran Indian batter has been in a good form in the ongoing season, amassing 297 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 37.12 and a strike rate of 149.24 in 10 matches.
Rahane returned to IPL on the back of an impressive domestic season, where he was the highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 469 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 58.62 in nine matches. In Ranji Trophy, the Mumbai captain aggregated 467 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 35.92 in 14 innings.