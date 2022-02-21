16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen in Airthings Chess Masters 2022

The Airthings Chess Masters 2022 is being held. World No.1 Magnus Carlsen is participating. However, 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa has stunned him.

The 2022 Airthings Chess Masters, a part of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, is currently being held. Reigning world number one, Magnus Carlsen is participating in the tournament. However, he suffered a setback on Monday after being stunned by 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, who happens to be the youngest in the competition.

Carlsen was coming off three successive wins and was looking threatening. However, he made a blunder against the Praggnanandhaa, while the latter perfectly exploited it to his advantage. It was the Indian's maiden win in chess against the Norwegian, while the former had suffered three straight losses.