    16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen in Airthings Chess Masters 2022

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
    The Airthings Chess Masters 2022 is being held. World No.1 Magnus Carlsen is participating. However, 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa has stunned him.

    Airthings Chess Masters 2022: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen

    The 2022 Airthings Chess Masters, a part of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, is currently being held. Reigning world number one, Magnus Carlsen is participating in the tournament. However, he suffered a setback on Monday after being stunned by 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, who happens to be the youngest in the competition.

    Airthings Chess Masters 2022: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen

    Carlsen was coming off three successive wins and was looking threatening. However, he made a blunder against the Praggnanandhaa, while the latter perfectly exploited it to his advantage. It was the Indian's maiden win in chess against the Norwegian, while the former had suffered three straight losses.

    ALSO READ: Meet Chennai teen Bharath Subramaniyam, India's 73rd chess Grandmaster

    Airthings Chess Masters 2022: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen

    Carlsen is currently placed fifth on the table, while he was ranked 11th on the leaderboard on Sunday. In the meantime, following the win, Praggnanandhaa told International Chess Federation (FIDE), "I think it's about just going to bed."

