AFCON 2021: From most titles to most goals - Here are all the vital records and stats you need to know

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 starts from Sunday in Cameroon. But are you aware of the records and stats of the tournament? Check out all the numbers here.

The African continent will witness a football fever as the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) gets underway from Sunday. Held in Cameroon, Algeria is the two-time defending champion, while some other teams are being touted as the favourites this term. With a rich history, the tournament holds numerous records and stats. In the same light, we present the critical number that you should know.

Teams

Most titles: Egypt (7)

Teams winning on debut: Egypt (1957), Ghana (1963) and South Africa (1996)

Consecutive title wins: Egypt (2006, 2008 & 2010)

Most appearances: Egypt (24)

Most successive appearances: Tunisia - 15 (1994–2021)

Most hosts: Egypt (5)

Most win as hosts: Egypt (3) ALSO READ: AFCON 2021 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers COVID after partying in Dubai, doubtful for Gabon

Goal-scoring

Most goal-scorer: Samuel Eto'o (18)

Oldest goal-scorer: Hossam Hassan (39 years and 174 days)

Youngest goal-scorer: Shiva N'Zigou (16 years and 93 days)

Fastest goal: Hassan El-Shazly, Chérif Fetoui, Phillip Omondi, Tueba Menayame, Ayman Mansour, Tijani Babangida and Soufiane Alloudi (All in the opening minute)

Late goal: Bruno Zita Mbanangoyé (90+10 minutes)

Late goal (extra time): Brighton Sinyangwe and Jaouad Zairi (120)

Most goals in a match: Laurent Pokou (5)

Most goals in an edition: Ndaye Mulamba (9)

Most hat-tricks: Hassan El-Shazly (2)

Most tournaments with a goal: Kalusha Bwalya, Eto'o & Asamoah Gyan (6)

Appearance

Most appearances: Rigobert Song and Ahmed Hassan (8)

Oldest player: Essam El Hadary (44 years and 21 days)

Youngest player: Shiva N'Zigou (16 years and 93 days)

Most titles as a player: El Hadary and Hassan (4) ALSO READ: AFCON 2021 - From 80% capacity crowd to Zambia as stand-in team, here's the day's round-up