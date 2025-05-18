5 Key Signings Arsenal Need to Get Over the Line in the 2025 Summer Transfer Window
Arsenal’s Champions League dreams are over. Now it’s time to fix the cracks. Here are five players they must sign this summer to finally take the next step.
1. A Versatile Left-Sided Defender
Saliba and Gabriel are locked in until 2027. They’re not going anywhere, unless Real Madrid pulls something crazy. But the rotation behind them? Kieran Tierney is headed back to Celtic. Zinchenko could be sold. Tomiyasu is injury-prone. Kiwior might leave if a good offer comes in. That opens up a space for a smart, left-footed defensive signing.
Juventus’ Dean Huijsen has been mentioned, but unless Saliba or Gabriel leave, it doesn’t make much sense. Instead, Arsenal need someone like Jorrel Hato who is young, technical, two-footed, and versatile. A player who can slot in at left-back or left centre-back and grow into a bigger role.
2. A Reliable Backup Goalkeeper
David Raya has been solid all season. But Neto is likely gone, and Arsenal can’t afford to risk a title run with an untested teenager as backup. Tommy Setford is promising, but he’s not ready. And Neto on loan hasn’t been trusted.
Joan Garcia from Espanyol is the answer. Quick off his line, calm under pressure, and young enough to grow. Arsenal should move before Barcelona or Madrid do.
3. A Dynamic Midfield Ball Carrier
Thomas Partey’s Arsenal career is winding down. The club needs a new midfielder who adds energy, pace, and forward threat in transitions. Arsenal’s structure is all about control. But against the best, they lack the tools to hurt teams on the break. They need someone who can carry the ball 30 yards under pressure.
Someone who can turn a regain into a chance. Someone like Morgan Gibbs-White or Morgan Rogers. Zubimendi could arrive as the anchor. But a second midfielder who can eat up space, break lines, and shoot from distance would unlock a new side of Arsenal.
4. An Explosive Left-Winger
Saka has carried the front three long enough. On the left, Martinelli’s been inconsistent and Trossard is a rotation option, not a full-time starter. Arsenal need a one-on-one winger. Someone who can beat a man, cross, shoot, or pull markers wide.
The type of player who creates something out of nothing. A Khvicha Kvaratskhelia type would be perfect. And yes, Arsenal missed the boat on him. But the search for that kind of player must continue.
5. A Complete Centre-Forward
The biggest call of the summer. Arteta’s project is mature. He doesn’t need just goals, he requires a striker who defends from the front, links play, dominates defenders, and scores consistently. Viktor Gyokeres is Andrea Berta’s favorite.
He’s raw, but his numbers in Portugal are elite. Osimhen is also an option but expensive. Sesko is risky. Isak seems unlikely to move if Newcastle stay in Europe. Whoever arrives will carry the weight of expectations. Arsenal fans are done waiting.