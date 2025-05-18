Image Credit : Getty

Saliba and Gabriel are locked in until 2027. They’re not going anywhere, unless Real Madrid pulls something crazy. But the rotation behind them? Kieran Tierney is headed back to Celtic. Zinchenko could be sold. Tomiyasu is injury-prone. Kiwior might leave if a good offer comes in. That opens up a space for a smart, left-footed defensive signing.

Juventus’ Dean Huijsen has been mentioned, but unless Saliba or Gabriel leave, it doesn’t make much sense. Instead, Arsenal need someone like Jorrel Hato who is young, technical, two-footed, and versatile. A player who can slot in at left-back or left centre-back and grow into a bigger role.