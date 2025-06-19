Image Credit : Getty

Darwin Nunez has been under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons during his time at Anfield. While the Uruguayan forward brings pace and power, his inconsistency in front of goal has raised concerns.

Linked with a move to Saudi Arabia earlier, Nunez could now be used as part of a potential exchange that keeps him in the Premier League. For Newcastle, his physical style and high energy could add a different edge to their attack. A fresh start under Eddie Howe might reignite the 25-year-old’s career.