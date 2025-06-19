3 Players Liverpool Could Offer Newcastle United in Alexander Isak Swap Deal
Liverpool are eyeing Alexander Isak and may include some surprising names in a swap deal. Here are three stars who could be heading to St James' Park.
Darwin Nunez Could Be Used as a Key Bargaining Chip
Darwin Nunez has been under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons during his time at Anfield. While the Uruguayan forward brings pace and power, his inconsistency in front of goal has raised concerns.
Linked with a move to Saudi Arabia earlier, Nunez could now be used as part of a potential exchange that keeps him in the Premier League. For Newcastle, his physical style and high energy could add a different edge to their attack. A fresh start under Eddie Howe might reignite the 25-year-old’s career.
Andy Robertson Might Be Moved On to Make Room for New Arrival
Andy Robertson has been a mainstay at left-back for Liverpool since 2017, collecting silverware and becoming one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers. However, with Liverpool’s potential £45 million move for Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, Robertson’s role could soon be diminished.
At 31 and with just a year left on his contract, he’s already been linked with Atletico Madrid. But if the Isak deal comes into play, Liverpool could decide to send Robertson to Tyneside instead. For Newcastle, bringing in someone with Robertson’s experience and quality would be a strong move as they prepare for European football.
Jarell Quansah Could Thrive With More Game Time at Newcastle
Jarell Quansah showed flashes of promise but failed to cement a regular starting role under Arne Slot last season, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk ahead in the pecking order.
At 22, the centre-back has plenty of room to grow, and a move to Newcastle could be exactly what he needs to develop into a top Premier League defender. With Champions League football on offer, regular minutes at St James' Park would likely be more appealing than inconsistent appearances at Anfield. Including him in a deal for Isak could also help reduce the cash portion of the transfer fee.