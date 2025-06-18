3 NBA Teams Kevin Durant Wants to Desperately Join in the Offseason
Kevin Durant could be on the move again soon. Reports now reveal the specific teams the Suns superstar would be willing to join, and stay long-term.
Houston Rockets Could Be a Surprise Fit for the Former MVP
Kevin Durant’s name has once again entered the NBA trade rumor cycle, and the Houston Rockets are one of the most interesting destinations on his radar.
According to recent reports, Houston is not only a preferred destination for Durant, but also one of the teams that Phoenix has actively engaged in trade conversations with. While it’s unclear what exact assets the Rockets would be willing to part with, the team does possess a mix of young talent and valuable draft capital.
The possibility of Durant signing a long-term extension in Houston makes the situation more interesting. He would be eligible to sign a two-year deal worth over $122 million once traded, or wait six months for a slightly higher extension. Either way, he’s reportedly willing to commit to the Rockets if a deal is made.
Miami Heat Remain in the Thick of Trade Talks
Miami continues to be a franchise that high-profile stars are attracted toward, and Kevin Durant appears no different. The Heat are reportedly one of the three teams Durant has on his wish list.
This isn’t just speculation. Sources say the Heat are one of the few teams Durant would be open to signing a long-term extension with. That alone boosts Miami’s chances, especially if Phoenix wants stability and clarity in any trade.
The Heat also have assets that could interest the Suns, including starting-level players like Duncan Robinson and Andrew Wiggins, as well as future first-round picks. The key is whether Phoenix values that package enough to send Durant to South Beach.
San Antonio Spurs on Durant’s Shortlist, But Still Facing Hurdles
The San Antonio Spurs are also reportedly among Durant’s top three destinations. However, there may be some obstacles to overcome.
While Durant is said to be open to a long-term commitment with the Spurs, the feeling might not be mutual when it comes to trade pieces. Phoenix reportedly hasn’t been thrilled with the players San Antonio has put on the table during their discussions.
Despite the lack of immediate traction, the Spurs remain a team to watch, especially if they’re willing to sweeten the deal or loop in a third team to make things work. If the pieces fall into place, San Antonio could still emerge as a legitimate landing spot.