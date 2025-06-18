Image Credit : Getty

Kevin Durant’s name has once again entered the NBA trade rumor cycle, and the Houston Rockets are one of the most interesting destinations on his radar.

According to recent reports, Houston is not only a preferred destination for Durant, but also one of the teams that Phoenix has actively engaged in trade conversations with. While it’s unclear what exact assets the Rockets would be willing to part with, the team does possess a mix of young talent and valuable draft capital.

The possibility of Durant signing a long-term extension in Houston makes the situation more interesting. He would be eligible to sign a two-year deal worth over $122 million once traded, or wait six months for a slightly higher extension. Either way, he’s reportedly willing to commit to the Rockets if a deal is made.