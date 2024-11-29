What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact

Learn about the traditional beliefs and potential consequences associated with donating salt on Saturdays, according to Hindu scriptures.

According to Hindu scriptures, each day is dedicated to a specific deity. Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani. It is believed that appeasing Lord Shani brings good fortune. Some people wear black clothes on this day, while others offer sesame oil at Shani temples. Let's explore the beliefs surrounding donating salt on Saturday.

According to scriptures, donating salt on Saturday is considered inauspicious and may lead to financial losses. It is also believed that buying salt on this day is not advisable.

Inadvertently donating salt on Saturday is believed to bring financial difficulties and unexpected expenses.

Donating or buying salt on Saturday is believed to incur the wrath of Lord Shani, leading to unforeseen problems and increasing debts.

