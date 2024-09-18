Lunar Eclipse during Pitru Paksha 2024: Dates, Visibility, and Sutak Timings

Eclipse in Shraddha Paksha 2024: This year, Shraddha Paksha begins on September 18th and lasts until October 2nd. During these 15 days, a lunar and a solar eclipse will occur. Find out when the eclipses will happen and other related details.

When is Shraddha Paksha 2024?

Eclipse Details 2024: Shraddha Paksha is a very sacred time for Hindus. During Shraddha Paksha, people perform Tarpan, Pind Daan, etc. every day for the peace of their ancestors. This time Shraddha Paksha is starting from September 18, Wednesday, which will last till October 2, Wednesday. The special thing is that this time the coincidence of the first and last eclipse of Shraddha Paksha is being made. Know further the date, time and details of Sutak period of these eclipses...

Lunar Eclipse on September 18 (Chandra Grahan September 2024)

The first day of Shraddha Paksha i.e. September 18 will be the full moon date of Bhadrapada month. On this day the coincidence of lunar eclipse is being made. However, this eclipse will not be visible anywhere in India, so the rules of Sutak etc. will not be valid here. This lunar eclipse will be visible in Arctic Europe, North-South America, Africa, Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and other countries. According to Indian time, the lunar eclipse will start on March 18, Wednesday morning from 06:11 to 10:17. Its sutak period will start 9 hours before.

Solar Eclipse on October 2 (Surya Grahan September 2024)

There will be a solar eclipse on the last day of Shraddha Paksha i.e. October 2, Wednesday. This too will not be visible in India, hence its sutak will not be valid here. This solar eclipse will be visible in South Atlantic Ocean, South Pacific Ocean, Argentina and many other countries. This solar eclipse will start on October 2, Wednesday night from 09:13, which will end at 03:17. The sutak period of this eclipse will start 12 hours before.

Why are 2 eclipses in 15 days inauspicious

According to Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, an astrologer from Ujjain, the coincidence of two eclipses in 15 days of Shraddha Paksha indicates some major incident or accident. Often, some natural event occurs before or after an eclipse. Something similar can happen this time, causing a possibility of loss of life and property.



Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures and beliefs. We are just a medium to bring this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

