    Durga Puja 2024: Will liquor shops be open? All you need to know!

    The price of liquor has increased just a few days before Puja. For how many days will liquor stores be closed during Puja? You will be surprised to hear. Find out the details.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    The state government had earned a record amount of revenue from liquor sales in the last financial year. According to sources, the West Bengal government has earned about Rs 18,000 crore by selling liquor and beer. Will liquor shops be closed during Puja this time? Why is such information coming up?

    The state has increased the price of liquor. The price has increased by a minimum of 20 rupees. The state excise department has also implemented that process. The price of imported liquor has increased the most. In the last financial year, the state earned more than Rs 18,000 crore from liquor. This time, the state excise department wants to take the profit to around 20 thousand crores.

    So this time liquor shops are open every day during Puja. There will be no dry day. Liquor shops will be open on the day of Ashtami. The state excise department has already taken this decision. Incidentally, the Excise Department pays special attention to profits during Puja. Last time, the state excise department earned a record income in the five days of Puja.

    The state earned about 700 crore rupees in five days. This time the department wants to surpass that sales target. And keeping an eye on that profit, the excise department is also paying special attention to the sales of Puja.

