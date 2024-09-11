Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dreamt about Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi? 8 auspicious signs

    Many people see the form of Ganesha even in their dreams. Is it good that God appears in a dream? Let's see what happens because of it...

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 5:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

    Currently, Ganesha festivities are being celebrated all over the country. Even though Ganesh Chaturthi is over, they keep the idol of Ganesha in the mandapas for nine to ten days, worship him with devotion, and then immerse him. During this time, almost everyone is immersed in devotion. At such a time, many people see the form of Ganesha even in their dreams. Is it good that God appears in a dream? Let's see what happens because of it...
     

    During this Ganesh Navratri, it is considered very auspicious if Ganesha appears in a dream even for one day. Moreover, seeing God in that dream is considered a blessing of Ganesha. You will also get God's protection. All your wishes will come true. It means that Ganesha appears in your dream to guide you on the right path. You will get success and prosperity.

    If you want to start any work, first we worship Ganesha. Ganesha is considered the lord of new beginnings. It means that if God appears in your dream, a new chapter is about to begin in your life. This means that you may have the opportunity to start a new journey in your career or life. Ganesh Utsav is a time of purification, where devotees wish to free themselves from negative energies and obstacles. If Ganesha appears in a dream during this festival, it means that negative energy is going away from you. Not only that, you will also have the opportunity to achieve the success you desire.

