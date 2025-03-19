Cryptocurrency market update (March 19): Bitcoin down, Ethereum gains, EOS leads gainers
On the other hand, PI continued its downward trend for the second consecutive day, recording a loss of nearly 7 percent in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) on Wednesday saw a slight decline, slipping below the $83,000 mark. The broader crypto market displayed mixed trends, with major altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) witnessing a combination of minor gains and losses. As per CoinMarketCap data, the Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 23, indicating 'Fear' sentiment among investors.
Among the biggest market movers, EOS emerged as the top gainer with a 24-hour surge of nearly 33 percent. On the other hand, PI continued its downward trend for the second consecutive day, recording a loss of nearly 7 percent in the past 24 hours.
Global crypto market performance:
As of writing, the global cryptocurrency market cap stood at $2.72 trillion, reflecting a 0.35 percent increase over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) price update
Bitcoin was trading at $82,894.92, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.34 percent. In Indian markets, BTC was priced at Rs 72.37 lakh.
Ethereum (ETH) price update
Ethereum registered a modest gain of 1.50 percent in the last 24 hours, trading at $1,935.20. In India, ETH was valued at Rs 1.65 lakh.
Other major cryptocurrencies:
Dogecoin (DOGE): Down 0.03 percent, priced at $0.1682 (Rs 14.94 in India)
Litecoin (LTC): Gained 0.10 percent, trading at $90.25 (Rs 8,079.98 in India)
Ripple (XRP): Dropped 0.12 percent, priced at $2.28 (Rs 203.47 in India)
Solana (SOL): Declined 0.96 percent, trading at $125.89 (Rs 11,201.80 in India)
Top crypto gainers (March 19):
According to CoinMarketCap, the biggest gainers in the past 24 hours include:
EOS (EOS): $0.6484 (+32.12%)
Raydium (RAY): $1.94 (+16.02%)
Kava (KAVA): $0.5251 (+8.65%)
Maker (MKR): $1,291.93 (+8.21%)
DeXe (DEXE): $18.25 (+8.06%)
Top crypto losers (March 19):
Conversely, the top losers in the last 24 hours were:
Pi (PI): $1.16 (-6.96%)
Cronos (CRO): $0.07773 (-5.18%)
Berachain (BERA): $5.96 (-5.17%)
PancakeSwap (CAKE): $2.39 (-3.05%)
Mantle (MNT): $0.8018 (-2.80%)