You won’t believe how much the Taj Mahal would cost to build today; Check whopping amount HERE
The Taj Mahal, a stunning symbol of love and architectural brilliance, stands as a proud emblem of India’s rich heritage. Built by Shah Jahan for Mumtaz Mahal, its timeless beauty is unmatched
Cultural Significance: India’s deep-rooted heritage and diversity shine through many historical structures, one of the most iconic being the Taj Mahal – a symbol of eternal love and devotion.
Historical Background: Commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, construction of the Taj Mahal began around 1632 and took approximately 22 to 25 years to complete.
Architectural Brilliance: This white marble mausoleum is a stunning blend of Indo-Islamic and Mughal architecture, adorned with intricate mosaic work and inlay of precious stones like lapis lazuli, carnelian, and onyx.
Global Contributions: Artisans from Persia, the Ottoman Empire, and beyond contributed to its construction, along with over a thousand elephants used in transporting materials from various regions.
Cost in Historical Context: While there's no universally agreed figure, historical documents suggest the construction may have cost about Rs 32 million (Rs 3.2 crores), with historian Jadunath Sarkar estimating the figure closer to Rs 42 million.
Modern-Day Estimate: Experts today believe recreating the Taj Mahal would require an enormous sum – potentially over Rs 70 billion (USD 1 billion), with some sources like ABP Live Hindi suggesting a figure as high as Rs 7500 crores.
Timeless Legacy: Regardless of its monetary value, the Taj Mahal remains an irreplaceable masterpiece and a timeless representation of love, unlikely to be matched for generations to come.