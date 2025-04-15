Image Credit : GROK AI

Modern-Day Estimate: Experts today believe recreating the Taj Mahal would require an enormous sum – potentially over Rs 70 billion (USD 1 billion), with some sources like ABP Live Hindi suggesting a figure as high as Rs 7500 crores.

Timeless Legacy: Regardless of its monetary value, the Taj Mahal remains an irreplaceable masterpiece and a timeless representation of love, unlikely to be matched for generations to come.