World's longest railway networks: Country-wise ranking revealed

Railways are an integral part of our lives. The economic and social development of any country depends on its railway network. Railways are the easiest and cheapest way for passenger and freight transport. These are the countries with the largest railway networks in the world.

World's Longest Railway Networks

The role of the railway network is very important for the economic development of any country. Big countries like America, China, India, as well as small countries, have established rail networks in their territories. In the case of India, the railway is doing its job well in connecting from north to south. This not only accelerates the pace of economic development but also provides employment to lakhs of people. The same situation exists in other countries of the world.

Brazil Railway

Brazil, the fifth largest country in the world by area, has a rail network of 37,743 km. The construction of the railway network here started in the early 19th century. It is mostly used for freight transport and urban passengers. Currently, the work of introducing new high-speed trains is going on rapidly in Brazil.

Australia Railway

Australia, separated from the world by land, uses trains for transportation within its country. The length of Australian railway lines is about 40 thousand kilometers. As the number of freight and passengers is increasing, the government is constantly focusing on increasing it.

Germany Railway

Trains in Germany are also called Deutsche Bahn. The history of railways here dates back to the 16th century. The length of the railway network in this European country is about 43,468 kilometers, which is the 6th longest railway network in the world. About 21 thousand kilometers of railway lines here have electricity facility. Due to its excellent facilities, German Railway is the best choice for passengers here. It is also very important for domestic trade in Germany.

Canada Railway

Railway started in Canada in 1875. Currently, there are about 50 thousand kilometers of railway lines in Canada, which is the main reason for the economic development here. In the early days, Canadian railways were mainly used for freight transport. Only the West Canadian Railway developed in terms of passengers. Due to the low population and large area, railways in Canada are mostly used for freight transport.

Indian Railways

Indian Railways operates under the Central Government. With a railway track length of about 70 thousand kilometers, Indian Railways is the fourth largest railway system in the world. Indian Railways is also called the lifeline of India. Initially established to transport goods, Indian Railways currently transports about 25 million people from one place to another every day. Railways play a key role in connecting other states of India with the coasts. Indian Railways is currently in its transformation phase. Indian Railways is constantly expanding its reach through new projects like Vande Bharat. The Railway Ministry is also working on a war footing to increase it.

Russian Railway

Russia, the largest country in the world by area, ranks third with a railway network of 86 thousand kilometers. This country has the distinction of having the longest railway line in the world. As more than half of the railway in Russia is covered with snow, 90 percent of freight transport in Russia is done by railway. Railways play a key role in Russia's economic development. Apart from this, due to the large area, the cities in Russia are also far away, so Russian trains are considered the best for long-distance travel at the lowest price.

Chinese Railway

China, the second most populous country in the world, ranks second in terms of railway line length. The total length here is about 1,24,000 km. Railway is the best solution for long distance travel in China. China is constantly developing high-speed trains to cover long distances in less time. Chinese railways are very useful to the government for the developing economy and imports and exports. China's rail network is the busiest rail network in the world. In 2019, about 3.6 billion trips were made, which is a record.

American Railway

America has the largest railway network in the world. America, which holds the title of the world's largest economy, has a railway network length of about 2,50,000 kilometers. Railway is an important route to distant American cities. The first railway line in America was built in 1820. After that America never looked back. Railways played a key role in America's economic development.

