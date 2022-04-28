Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World day for safety and health at work 2022: Date, history, theme, importance, and significance

    World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Observed each year on April 28, the day aims at improving social dialogue toward a culture of health and safety at work. Here is all you need to know about World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 history, theme, objectives, importance and significance.

    World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020: Each year on this day, i.e. April 28, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed across the globe. The day is observed to encourage talks and practices on promoting the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases. According to the United Nations, a strong OSH was seen across the system that saw meaningful participation of all aspects such as the governments, public health sectors, employers, workers, and other relevant parties. This participation was seen at both, the national and enterprise levels; it was also found to play an important role in protecting the work environment as well as safeguarding the health and safety of the workers.

    World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 History: 

    The day came into existence after the International Labour Organisation (ILO) decided to dedicate a day that promotes the prevention of occupational diseases and accidents in the workplace, globally. The day is also observed as an International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured Workers, which is reportedly being celebrated since 1996’s trade union movement.

    World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 Theme:

    This year’s theme for the day has been kept to ‘Participation And Social Dialogue In Creating A Positive Safety And Health Culture’. In 2022, ‘Stop the pandemic: Safety and health at work can save lives was the theme for the day.

    World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 Importance:

    Each year this day is observed to promote health and safety at the workplace. Worker’s Memorial Day is also observed as a part of the day to honour all those people who lost their lives due to work-related injury or illness at the workplace.

    World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 Significance:

    Every year thousands of people die as a result of occupational accidents or work-related diseases and resulting in millions of deaths every year. No doubt the human cost of this daily adversity is vast and the economic burden on the poor is also increasing day by day.

