    Winter is coming: Tips you should follow to have healthy and glowing skin

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    The winter season can be the worst time for your skin, especially if your skin is dry. During this time of the year, the cold air steals moisture from your skin, causing it to become dry, itchy, and irritable. Here are some tips you can follow during this season. 
     

    We must change and adjust our skincare routine as the winter leaves behind the monsoon season. Months are getting close. Not having a  skincare routine during the change in the weather can result in breakouts, dryness in our skin, and other harmful skin problems. Here is a list of practices that can prevent skin problems during winter. A hot bath is a familiar and comfortable activity during the chilly winter. This approach will harm your skin’s health. 

    Moustaris your skin: The dry winters are bad for the skin. Insufficient skin hydration, prevalent in the winter, can contribute to chronic skin damage and dryness. Make sure you choose the right moisturizer that works on your skin type. It is highly liked since it functions equally well on all skin types.

    Be Hydrated: the best skin care for any season or climate is always to stay hydrated. Drinking too much alcohol, tea, coffee, or sugary beverages can affect the body’s supply of essential nutrients. Drinking plain old water is the most excellent way to maintain healthy skin. Additionally, maintaining hydration helps in blood circulation within your skin, which improves the skin’s capacity for self-healing.

    Balanced diet:  A healthy diet is one of the most overlooked components of an efficient skin care program. Fruits and vegetables ensure that our body receives the essential nutrients and keep our skin healthy, glowing, and youthful-looking.

    Fitness: Exercise is also essential to prepare your skin for the chilly winter since it can enhance blood flow to the skin. This inevitably raises blood oxygenation, and adequately oxygenated blood enhances the look and health of the skin by fortifying skin cells with vital nutrients. Doing some physical activities such as yoga, running, or any other sport will substantially help your winter skin care program.

     

