Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why drinking water before brushing teeth is a game changer for health

    Drinking Water Before Brushing Teeth Benefits: This article explores the numerous health benefits of drinking a glass of water before brushing your teeth in the morning.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    Drinking Water Before Brushing Teeth Benefits In Tamil

    It is a common practice to brush our teeth first thing in the morning before consuming anything. However, recent studies suggest that drinking a glass of water on an empty stomach before brushing can have several health benefits. Brushing is an essential part of our oral hygiene routine, recommended by doctors for both morning and night.

    This article explores the benefits of drinking water before brushing.

    article_image2

    Drinking Water Before Brushing Teeth Benefits In Tamil

    Most people start their day by attending to their morning routine, followed by brushing their teeth before consuming anything, including water, tea, or coffee. However, some prefer to have their tea or coffee before brushing, while others find it essential for their morning routine.

    Medical experts advise against consuming food, coffee, or tea without brushing as it can erode tooth enamel. But is it okay to drink water before brushing? The answer is yes.

     

    article_image3

    Drinking Water Before Brushing Teeth Benefits In Tamil

    While it's true that one should avoid consuming anything before brushing in the morning, studies suggest that drinking water before brushing can be beneficial for health. This article will delve into the specific benefits of this practice.

    Drinking water on an empty stomach is a healthy habit. Doctors believe that it helps flush out toxins from the body. It also aids digestion. Some believe that drinking water before brushing can even help eliminate certain infections.

     

    article_image4

    Drinking Water Before Brushing Teeth Benefits In Tamil

    Drinking water before brushing is believed to strengthen the immune system. It is also said to improve skin health, making it radiant. However, not everyone needs to drink water before brushing.

    People with conditions like obesity, constipation, high blood pressure, or diabetes can benefit from drinking lukewarm water in the morning before brushing. This can also improve oral hygiene.

    Drinking water before brushing is said to reduce bacteria in the mouth and prevent its accumulation on teeth, thus preventing tooth decay.

    article_image5

    Drinking Water Before Brushing Teeth Benefits In Tamil

    Some people experience bad breath, making them hesitant to speak in public. Drinking a glass of water every morning before brushing can help alleviate this problem by improving oral hygiene.

    Lack of saliva can cause dry mouth, leading to halitosis. Drinking a glass of warm water before brushing can help eliminate bad breath.

    Certain habits can contribute to a healthy lifestyle. Drinking a glass of water before brushing, followed by exercise or yoga, can help maintain good health and fitness.

     

    article_image6

    Drinking Water Before Brushing Teeth Benefits In Tamil

    If hesitant to drink water before brushing, try oil pulling. It can reduce tooth sensitivity, eliminate bad bacteria, reduce bad breath, and improve oral health. Swish a tablespoon of coconut oil in your mouth, ensuring it reaches all teeth, for 10-15 minutes before rinsing with water.

    Drinking water after oil pulling can also be beneficial. Oil pulling enhances oral health.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Divorce Mehendi Trends Spark Debate on Social Media

    Divorce Mehendi Trends on social media; spark debate

    From today, apply for PAN card without Aadhaar Here's what else changes from October 1 AJR

    From today, apply for PAN card without Aadhaar – Here's what else changes from October 1

    Navratri 2024: Items to avoid buying for a joyful celebration NTI

    Navratri 2024: Items to avoid buying for a joyful celebration

    8 Easy paneer dishes kids will love: Perfect for every meal of the day NTI

    8 Easy paneer dishes kids will love: Perfect for every meal of the day

    Sunscreen side effects: 5 Things to know before you apply RTM

    Sunscreen side effects: 5 Things to know before you apply

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend waastes crucial time searching for online remedies AJR

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend wastes crucial time searching for online remedies

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn't the most talented" RTM

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn’t the most talented"

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH) shk

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH)

    Hydration Alert: Drink water after indulging in these foods NTI

    Hydration Warning: Don’t drink water right after eating THESE foods

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon