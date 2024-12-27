Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering

Not just children, even adults shiver when it gets too cold. Why do we shiver? Let's explore what happens in our body when we experience shivering.

Shivering

Our body shivers when it can't handle the cold. This is a common experience. But have you ever wondered why the body shivers when it's cold? This is a common occurrence in winter. However, you will be surprised to hear the scientific reason behind it.

Actually, when we are not well or in a cold environment, our body struggles to maintain its internal temperature. However, our body functions properly at a certain temperature. If that temperature starts to decrease, our body struggles to increase it. It looks for many ways. One of these is shivering. Why do we shiver? Shivering is an automatic response. That is, when our body feels cold, a message goes to our brain to contract the muscles and stretch them quickly. We experience this rapid contraction as shivering.

Did you know? Our body functions properly only at a certain temperature. That is, our body temperature is 37 degrees Celsius or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether it is hot or cold outside, our body keeps trying in many ways to maintain this temperature. However, if our body temperature is higher than normal, we get a fever. This means our body is fighting a disease.

How does shivering produce heat? Muscle activity: Our muscles contract in the cold. They also expand rapidly. This is like physical exertion. So, this process uses our body's energy. This produces heat in our body. This heat increases our body temperature. Increased blood circulation: When we shiver, blood circulation in our body also increases. Blood reaches different parts of our body quickly. This makes us feel warm. Energy consumption: Did you know? Our body uses more energy when we shiver. This means that the accumulated fat in the body starts to melt. This melting of fat gives us energy.

Body's defense mechanism According to health experts, shivering can also be considered a defense mechanism. Because it serves as a natural way to protect our body from the cold. Shivering helps us stay warm when we are in cold weather. It also protects us from hypothermia. Hypothermia is a dangerous drop in body temperature. It is life-threatening.

When should you worry about shivering? Shivering is a normal process. But in some cases, we should not take it lightly. Because it can also be a sign of a dangerous illness, say health experts. If you are constantly shivering, experiencing fever, chills, or other symptoms, immediately go to the hospital.

Latest Videos