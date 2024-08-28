Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why avoid Aluminum Foil for food wrapping and what alternatives to use

    Food's nutrition and freshness are influenced by how it is stored. Although aluminum foil is widely used, its convenience for storing food may come at the expense of health.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    If you use aluminum foil, you should think again before making your decision. Although it can seem practical, aluminum foil isn't the healthiest choice. There are dangerous compounds in aluminum that might be bad for your health. Thankfully, there are nutritious substitutes for aluminum foil that can help preserve the quality of your meal.
     

    article_image2

     An investigation published in the International Journal of Electrochemical Science claims that when aluminum foil comes into contact with irritants like acidic or alkaline materials, aluminum metal may seep out of it. The food's pH level and the amount of salt and spices have an impact on how much leaching occurs.

    article_image3

    Food wrapped in aluminum foil can absorb this metal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which raises the possibility that it could enter the body through the bloodstream and digestive system.
     

    article_image4

    The following are some healthful substitutions for aluminum foil:

    1. Cloth Covers: Available in various sizes with elastic bands, cloth food covers are great for securely covering bowls and cups as an alternative to aluminum foil.

    2. Glass Containers: Sturdy and eco-friendly, air-tight glass containers are perfect for food storage, being both microwave and dishwasher safe.

    3. Silicone Containers and Wraps: Flexible and reusable, silicone containers and wraps are ideal for microwave and dishwasher use, offering practical and space-saving solutions.
     

