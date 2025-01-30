Why are shirt pockets always on the left? The real reason REVEALED!

The truth about shirt pockets: Shirts hold significant importance in the fashion world, available in various designs. But why are shirt pockets always on the left? Let's explore the reasons.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

The fashion world has puzzling questions. Designer choices often baffle us. Why is this dress designed this way, or what's the purpose of that design? Shirts are commonly worn, not just by men but women too.

Initially, shirts lacked pockets. However, soldiers' shirts had them, not for fashion but for practicality. Carrying pens, diaries, money, etc., in hand was cumbersome. Hence, the shirt pocket trend began. But questions arise about its left-side placement.

Shirt Pocket: An Analysis

Why are shirt pockets always on the left? It's a common query. Most shirt pockets are on the left. Let's explore why the left side was chosen over the right.

Most shirt pockets are on the left, without any scientific reason. It's for convenience. Most people, being right-handed, find accessing the left pocket easier.

Fashion evolves. Initially, only men's shirts had pockets, solely on the left. Women's shirts lacked them. Over time, designs changed for women's convenience, incorporating pockets.

This became a trend. Many companies started making left-sided pockets. As fashion changed, some shirts featured right or dual pockets. The left pocket enhances the shirt's appeal, making it a trend.

