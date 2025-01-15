Who is Baba Vanga? Know her real name, predictions and supernatural powers

Baba Vanga's Real Name and Supernatural Powers: You must have heard a lot about Baba Vanga. Where did she get her prophetic powers? What is her real name? Let's find out the answers to these questions in this collection.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 6:07 PM IST

Baba Vanga's Predictions

The real name of this mysterious woman from Bulgaria, Baba Vanga, is Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova. She died in 1996 at the age of 84. She is famous for her future predictions. She claimed to have gained supernatural powers after losing her sight during a severe storm at the age of 12.

article_image2

Baba Vanga's 2025 Predictions

Called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', 85% of Baba Vanga's predictions are believed to be accurate. Even after her death, many of her predictions have come true. She has warned of "deadly wars" and "catastrophe" in 2025.

article_image3

Nostradamus and Baba Vanga

Baba Vanga has said that the events of 2025 will lead to a global catastrophe. A new war will break out between two countries in Europe in 2025. But its effects will be felt all over the world, she said.

article_image4

Baba Vanga

This is not the only global catastrophe that Baba Vanga warned about. She also predicted that aliens might come to Earth next year and that telepathic communication will become a reality.

article_image5

Baba Vanga's Powers

In 1980, Baba Vanga predicted a terrible event in the Russian city of Kursk. Then in August 2000, a nuclear submarine sank off the coast of that city. 188 people died in it.

article_image6

Baba Vanga's Predictions

Baba Vanga also spoke about the 9/11 terrorist attack in 1989. “Brothers will be attacked by steel birds. Wolves will howl in the bushes. Innocent people will bleed,” she said. The 'steel birds' mentioned by Baba Vanga were the planes used by al-Qaeda terrorists in the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

article_image7

Baba Vanga

She predicted that the 44th US president would be the first black president. Accordingly, Barack Obama became the 44th US President. But, she also said that he would be the last person. She also made a prediction about Donald Trump.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Heart Health 101: Understand the role of cholesterol in your body RBA

Heart Health 101: Understand the role of cholesterol in your body

Sperm Health Matters: Know power, benefits of antioxidants in male diet RBA

Sperm Health Matters: Know power, benefits of antioxidants in male diet

WARNING Doctors expose the disgusting reason you should NEVER eat in your car snt

WARNING! Doctors expose the disgusting reason you should NEVER eat in your car

Winter Glow Secrets: 5 Skincare Must-Haves for Healthy Skin

Winter Glow Secrets: 5 Skincare Must-Haves for Healthy Skin

Recent Stories

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 hrd

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Adobe Stock Rises As Analyst Says Risk-Reward Has Improved Following Recent Underperformance: Retail Turns Upbeat

Adobe Stock Rises As Analyst Says Risk-Reward Has Improved Following Recent Underperformance: Retail Turns Upbeat

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security dmn

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security

Kolkata Metro: Sealdah to Howrah in 11 Minutes: Dream Route Launch Date RBA

Kolkata Metro: Sealdah to Howrah in 11 Minutes: Dream Route Launch Date

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon