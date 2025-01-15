Who is Baba Vanga? Know her real name, predictions and supernatural powers

Baba Vanga's Real Name and Supernatural Powers: You must have heard a lot about Baba Vanga. Where did she get her prophetic powers? What is her real name? Let's find out the answers to these questions in this collection.

The real name of this mysterious woman from Bulgaria, Baba Vanga, is Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova. She died in 1996 at the age of 84. She is famous for her future predictions. She claimed to have gained supernatural powers after losing her sight during a severe storm at the age of 12.

Called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', 85% of Baba Vanga's predictions are believed to be accurate. Even after her death, many of her predictions have come true. She has warned of "deadly wars" and "catastrophe" in 2025.

Baba Vanga has said that the events of 2025 will lead to a global catastrophe. A new war will break out between two countries in Europe in 2025. But its effects will be felt all over the world, she said.

This is not the only global catastrophe that Baba Vanga warned about. She also predicted that aliens might come to Earth next year and that telepathic communication will become a reality.

In 1980, Baba Vanga predicted a terrible event in the Russian city of Kursk. Then in August 2000, a nuclear submarine sank off the coast of that city. 188 people died in it.

Baba Vanga also spoke about the 9/11 terrorist attack in 1989. “Brothers will be attacked by steel birds. Wolves will howl in the bushes. Innocent people will bleed,” she said. The 'steel birds' mentioned by Baba Vanga were the planes used by al-Qaeda terrorists in the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

She predicted that the 44th US president would be the first black president. Accordingly, Barack Obama became the 44th US President. But, she also said that he would be the last person. She also made a prediction about Donald Trump.

