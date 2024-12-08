Who is Amit Bhatia? Meet world's richest son-in-law of Lakshmi Mittal family

article_image1
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 6:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

Amit Bhatia Net Worth

Sons-in-law receive special respect in many Indian families, especially when marrying into a wealthy one. Have you heard of the world's richest son-in-law? Learn about the man who, 20 years ago, became the son-in-law of a billionaire.

article_image2

Amit Bhatia with his children

Amit Bhatia, a British-Indian entrepreneur and son-in-law of Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, founded and directs Ayebay Capital, initially operating as Swordfish Investments.

article_image3

Vanisha Mittal and Lakshmi Mittal

Educated in Delhi and later in England, Amit began his career at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley in New York. At 45, he co-owns Queens Park Rangers (QPR) FC, a West London football club.

article_image4

Amit Bhatia's wife Vanisha Mittal

Amit Bhatia's business ventures focus on real estate and technology. He's a founding partner of Summix Capital and chaired Hope Construction Materials until its acquisition by Breedon Group in August 2016.

article_image5

Amit Bhatia's Career

With over 20 years in corporate finance and private equity, Amit Bhatia has built a successful career. His 2004 wedding to Vanisha Mittal, daughter of Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, cost ₹2.4 billion, considered the world's most extravagant at the time.

article_image6

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia's Wedding

Lakshmi Mittal orchestrated a lavish six-day wedding celebration in Paris for his daughter Vanisha and Amit Bhatia, aiming for an unforgettable event.

article_image7

Amit Bhatia's Family

The Paris wedding was grand, with renowned chef Munna Maharaj flown in from India. 10,000 guests attended, including Bollywood and Hollywood stars. Kylie Minogue performed for ₹10 million per hour.

article_image8

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia have three children. Lakshmi Mittal's net worth is $19.2 billion. In 2005, he ranked third on Forbes' rich list. In 2015, The Sunday Times named him Businessman of the Year, and Time included him in the Time 100.

