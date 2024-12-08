Who is Amit Bhatia? Meet world's richest son-in-law of Lakshmi Mittal family

Amit Bhatia: Have you heard of the world's richest son-in-law? In this compilation, learn about the man who became the son-in-law of a billionaire entrepreneur about 20 years ago.

Amit Bhatia, a British-Indian entrepreneur and son-in-law of Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, founded and directs Ayebay Capital, initially operating as Swordfish Investments.

Educated in Delhi and later in England, Amit began his career at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley in New York. At 45, he co-owns Queens Park Rangers (QPR) FC, a West London football club.

Amit Bhatia's business ventures focus on real estate and technology. He's a founding partner of Summix Capital and chaired Hope Construction Materials until its acquisition by Breedon Group in August 2016.

With over 20 years in corporate finance and private equity, Amit Bhatia has built a successful career. His 2004 wedding to Vanisha Mittal, daughter of Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, cost ₹2.4 billion, considered the world's most extravagant at the time.

Lakshmi Mittal orchestrated a lavish six-day wedding celebration in Paris for his daughter Vanisha and Amit Bhatia, aiming for an unforgettable event.

The Paris wedding was grand, with renowned chef Munna Maharaj flown in from India. 10,000 guests attended, including Bollywood and Hollywood stars. Kylie Minogue performed for ₹10 million per hour.

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia have three children. Lakshmi Mittal's net worth is $19.2 billion. In 2005, he ranked third on Forbes' rich list. In 2015, The Sunday Times named him Businessman of the Year, and Time included him in the Time 100.

