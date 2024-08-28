Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What happens if you apply Buttermilk and Honey on face?

    What happens if you mix some honey with buttermilk and apply it on your face? What are the effects on the skin?

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 4:20 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    Buttermilk helps maintain health. This buttermilk also enhances your beauty. Applying buttermilk on the face increases the glow of the skin. What happens if you mix some honey with the same buttermilk and apply it on your face? From that... what are the benefits to our skin?

    article_image2

    Buttermilk contains a natural bleaching agent. Not only that, but probiotic lactic acid is also abundant. Both of these reduce skin related problems. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. That's why.. mix some honey in buttermilk and apply it on your face.
     

    article_image3

    By doing this, the skin looks beautiful and radiant. From acne to blackheads.. any problems will be reduced. Even if the pimples are reduced, their scars remain the same. Those scars cannot be completely reduced. Gives natural glow.

    article_image4

    Those who have dry skin problem can also try this.  By doing this, there will be no problem of dry skin. The skin will be very soft. There is no problem of pigmentation either. Keeps skin hydrating. By the way, how to apply it on the face?
     

    article_image5

    Glowing Face

    Mix a spoonful of honey with a spoonful of buttermilk, apply it on the face. Leave it on for 20 minutes.  After that.. just clean the face with cold water. Doing this twice a week will make the face beautiful and glowing.


     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will car prices drop? Inventory buildup puts pressure on manufacturers dmn

    Will car prices drop? Inventory buildup puts pressure on manufacturers

    Numerology Prediction for August 28, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 28, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: August 28, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: August 28, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for August 27, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 27, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 27, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 27, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Recent Stories

    Benefits of Drinking Tulsi Water on an Empty Stomach anr

    Benefits of drinking Tulsi water on an empty stomach

    7 essential tips to prevent hair loss and keep your hair healthy gcw

    7 essential tips to prevent hair loss and keep your hair healthy

    Hrithik Roshan faces backlash over Pan Masala Ad: fans express disapproval [WATCH] NTI

    Hrithik Roshan faces backlash over Pan Masala Ad: fans express disapproval [WATCH]

    BJP's Kerala unit disgruntled as it seeks central intervention to control Minister Suresh Gopi's antics dmn

    BJP's Kerala unit disgruntled as it seeks central intervention to control Minister Suresh Gopi's antics

    9 amazing health benefits of curry leaves vkp

    9 amazing health benefits of curry leaves

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon