Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight Loss Tips 101: Coconut Water to Green Tea-drinks that help to shed fat fast

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    Beverages may not be the first thing that springs to mind when considering successful weight reduction methods, but a variety of liquids may be instrumental in attaining your weight loss goal.

    Getty Photos

    Sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), such as bottled fruit juices and sports drinks, contribute to obesity by providing hundreds of unnecessary calories. On the other hand, several low-calorie drinks may help increase your metabolism while managing your weight gain. As the year 2022 draws, here are five popular beverages among fitness fanatics.
     

    Getty Photos

    Coffee, especially black coffee, has been shown to lower appetite and calorie intake throughout the day. According to a new Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health study, drinking four cups of coffee per day for 24 weeks was associated with a 4% reduction in body fat in overweight people. Black coffee contains chlorogenic acid, which aids in weight reduction.
     

    Getty Photos

    Acetic acid, the major component of apple cider vinegar, stimulates metabolism. A modest amount of apple cider vinegar, 1 to 2 tablespoons per day, can help reduce weight.
     

    Getty Photos

    Coconut water is a tasty, low-calorie, low-carb addition to your beverage options. It is high in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and manganese and is excellent for workout. Because it includes electrolytes such as potassium, sodium, and magnesium, it is an excellent method to remain hydrated and replenished. Potassium, more specifically, assists in the elimination of excess salt from the body.
     

    Getty Photos

    Green tea contains catechins and caffeine, which are two compounds that may help with metabolism. It also includes caffeine, which according to research, may help you burn fat and burn calories while you're sleeping.
     

    Getty Photos

    Black tea, like green tea, is abundant in antioxidants, notably polyphenols, which help you lose weight. Tea polyphenols aid in the burning of fats and calories. Three cups of black tea daily for three months has been shown in studies to minimise weight gain dramatically.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for December 28 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 28, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 28 2022 Taurus Leo Virgo capricorn Libra Aires Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 28, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Leo; good day for Scorpio

    What is Naegleria Fowleri? South Korea reports first infection due to 'brain-eating amoeba' - adt

    What is Naegleria Fowleri? South Korea reports first infection due to 'brain-eating amoeba'

    What is Chronic Kidney disease (CKD)? Know the link between diabetes and kidney diseases RBA

    What is Chronic Kidney disease (CKD)? Know the link between diabetes and kidney diseases

    Daily Horoscope for December 27 2022 Aries Gemini Virgo Capricorn Leo Libra Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 27, 2022: Superb day for Aries; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Recent Stories

    Congress fight against RSS, BJP will continue: CM Gehlot on party's 138th foundation day - adt

    Congress' fight against RSS, BJP will continue: CM Gehlot on party's 138th foundation day

    iQOO 11 5G to launch on January 10 official page live on Amazon gcw

    iQOO 11 5G to launch on January 10; official page live on Amazon

    Who was Yuji Nunokawa? Things to know about popular anime series Naruto producer vma

    Who was Yuji Nunokawa? Things to know about popular anime series Naruto producer

    Google Pixel 6a for Rs 5100 Know how to grab smartphone during Flipkart year end sale gcw

    Google Pixel 6a for Rs 5,100? Know how to grab smartphone during Flipkart year end sale

    Sushant Singh Rajput murder claim: Actor Shekhar Suman reacts and says 'Needs Closure' RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput murder claim: Actor Shekhar Suman reacts and says 'Needs Closure'

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon