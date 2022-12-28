Weight Loss Tips 101: Coconut Water to Green Tea-drinks that help to shed fat fast

Beverages may not be the first thing that springs to mind when considering successful weight reduction methods, but a variety of liquids may be instrumental in attaining your weight loss goal.

Getty Photos

Sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), such as bottled fruit juices and sports drinks, contribute to obesity by providing hundreds of unnecessary calories. On the other hand, several low-calorie drinks may help increase your metabolism while managing your weight gain. As the year 2022 draws, here are five popular beverages among fitness fanatics.



Getty Photos

Coffee, especially black coffee, has been shown to lower appetite and calorie intake throughout the day. According to a new Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health study, drinking four cups of coffee per day for 24 weeks was associated with a 4% reduction in body fat in overweight people. Black coffee contains chlorogenic acid, which aids in weight reduction.



Getty Photos

Acetic acid, the major component of apple cider vinegar, stimulates metabolism. A modest amount of apple cider vinegar, 1 to 2 tablespoons per day, can help reduce weight.



Getty Photos

Coconut water is a tasty, low-calorie, low-carb addition to your beverage options. It is high in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and manganese and is excellent for workout. Because it includes electrolytes such as potassium, sodium, and magnesium, it is an excellent method to remain hydrated and replenished. Potassium, more specifically, assists in the elimination of excess salt from the body.



Getty Photos

Green tea contains catechins and caffeine, which are two compounds that may help with metabolism. It also includes caffeine, which according to research, may help you burn fat and burn calories while you're sleeping.



Getty Photos