Want to lose weight without giving up rice? Here's how!

    Want to lose weight but can't give up rice? Experts say that it is possible to lose weight easily by eating rice if you follow some precautions.
     

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 30, 2024

    Many people believe that cutting out rice is essential for weight loss. This common misconception leads individuals to give up rice entirely in an effort to shed pounds. However, after successfully losing weight by avoiding rice, many revert to their old eating habits and regain the lost weight. But here’s the good news: you can still lose weight while eating rice regularly!

    Rice isn’t the enemy:

    Contrary to popular belief, rice alone doesn't cause weight gain. The way rice is consumed and an individual’s body type play significant roles in determining weight. Rice is a staple that suits both our climate and body, making it perfectly fine to eat rice twice a day. The issue arises when rice is eaten in excess, as its carbohydrates can be stored as fat. But by taking a few precautions, you can lose weight without giving up rice.

    How to eat rice for weight loss:

    To include rice in your diet without compromising weight loss goals, focus on how you prepare and eat it. Steaming or boiling rice is the best method. Avoid adding ghee, oil, or soaking rice in fatty substances, as this adds unnecessary calories.

    Portion control is also key. Eating rice in moderation, instead of piling your plate, can help manage your calorie intake. Additionally, timing your rice consumption matters. Experts suggest including rice in either lunch or dinner for optimal results.

    Balanced meals with rice:

    Whenever you eat rice, ensure it’s part of a balanced meal. A great guideline is to fill half of your plate with rice, one quarter with lentils or pulses, and one quarter with vegetables. Khichdi, a traditional dish combining rice, vegetables, and pulses, is an excellent option as it offers a complete source of protein, aiding in weight loss.

    Is rice a healthy option?

    Although rice is high in carbohydrates, it is gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and fat-free. When eaten in the right quantities and prepared correctly, rice can help manage both weight and overall health.

