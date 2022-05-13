Wagatha Christie trial: Decoding Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's courtroom fashion

Coleen Rooney is facing legal action after she accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her to the tabloid press.

Coleen Rooney, the wife of legendary England footballer Wayne Rooney, faces legal action after accusing Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, of leaking' false stories' about her to the tabloid press. Also read: Story behind WAGatha Christie case: All about the war between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney

As the trial in the 'Wagatha Christie case' takes place, both women have stuck to a muted colour palette, opting for either black, white or dark blue hues. While Coleen Rooney has been sporting a mixture of luxury and high-street brands, Rebekah Vardy's courthouse wardrobe has been brimming with designer pieces from Prada, Dior and Chanel, to name a few. Here's a day-to-day breakdown of both women's looks at the Royal Courts of Justice:

On Day 4 (May 13) of the Wagatha Christie trial, Coleen Rooney donned an ash-coloured straight-fit blazer (worth 69.99 pounds) and matching trousers from Zara, which she paired with a simple t-shirt as she continued her quest to look 'relatable'. The 36-year-old couldn't resist adding a designer touch as she paired it with Gucci loafers and a Chanel Flap bag. She opted to style her brown tresses in a sleek low bun and wore a pair of small gold hoop earrings - swapping her usual glam make-up look for a more pared-back style. Also read: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's net worth will blow your mind

Meanwhile, Rebekah Vardy arrived on Day 4 of the Wagatha Christie trial in a chic monochrome suit, which she paired with a white blouse, 1,760 pounds Alexandre Vauthier tuxedo jacket and 1,690 pounds Givenchy handbag. The 40-year-old accessorised her look with her glossy black leather handbag and two beaded bracelets. She opted to have her brown locks styled into a French plait.

On Day 3 (May 12) of the Wagatha Christie trial, Coleen Rooney looked ready for business in an all-black blouse and trousers combo. She opted for a 580-pound blouse from French fashion brand Isabel Marant, which featured a round neck and puff sleeves.

Meanwhile, Rebekah Vardy opted for a white and blue vintage 1,316-pound Chanel patterned dress on Day 3 of the Wagatha Christie trial. The 40-year-old television star paired the statement frock with a 650-pound tote bag from Aspinal of London as well as a 556-pound blazer from Veronica Beard - a US brand which has previously been worn by Meghan Markle.

On Day 2 (May 11) of the Wagatha Christie trial, Coleen Rooney opted for a 32.99-pound white and black printed dress from Zara, which she teamed with one Chanel loafer. She wore her brown hair scraped back into a ponytail and sported a natural make-up look. Her flattering V-neck dress featured long sleeves, a tied belt in the same fabric of the frock and a ruffled hem. She added a touch of glamour with dainty silver earrings, a matching necklace with an R pendant, and a dazzling diamond bracelet.

40-year-old Rebeka Vardy looked ready for business in her all-black ensemble on Day 2 of the Wagatha Christie trial. She donned a blazer from Alexander McQueen, which featured padded shoulders and a nipped-in waist. Her sleeveless Prada maxi dress featured a matching black belt and inset pockets on the sides and was teamed with elegant heels, a pair of sunglasses, shimmering earrings and a black handbag.

On Day 1 (May 10) of the Wagatha Christie trial, Coleen Rooney opted for a stylish black suit with a 1,565-pound Mugler blazer and navy T-shirt, which she paired with a 615-pound Gucci loafer. Accompanied by her husband Wayne Rooney, the 36-year-old wore her brown hair down while tying part of it back and opting for a natural make-up look. She added small golden hoops to the look which otherwise had minimal jewellery.

Meanwhile, Rebekah Vardy sported a midi navy dress from British-Canadian designer Edeline Lee, paired with white leather court shoes, on Day 1 of the Wagatha Christie trial. Adding a touch of WAG-glamour, she added oversized Dior sunglasses costing 320 pounds and a 650-pound 'London' leather tote from Aspinals of London.

