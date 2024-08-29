Vastu Tips: 5 Ultimate ways to attract money, from burning Incense Sticks to using a Copper Swastika

Here are the top 5 Vastu tips to attract money, happiness, and prosperity into your home, ranging from burning incense sticks to having plants in your living area.



Money plant

Wealth plants in the home are supposed to attract wealth and prosperity. According to Vaastu, some of the best plants for attracting happiness in one’s life are wealth plants, bamboo plants, and rubber trees.

Incense stick

Incense sticks are supposed to attract good vibes and luck in one’s life. According to Vastu, it is good to burn incense sticks inside the house.



Entrance

Maintaining a tidy and well-kept entryway is essential for drawing happiness and well-being into the home. Vastu dictates that your entryway should be cheery and inviting.

Water Leakage

According to Vastu, water leaks should be repaired immediately. Prevent any leaks in the home’s drains, as they can hinder your development and deter potential investors.

Copper Swastika

According to Vastu, having a copper swastika in your home can be an awesome way to bring wealth, happiness and prosperity into your life.

