Varkala to Munnar to Alleppey: 7 places in Kerala to celebrate New Year

Celebrating the New Year in and around Kerala provides a variety of experiences, ranging from lively beach celebrations to tranquil backwater retreats. Here are seven locations to consider.

Varkala

Varkala Beach, famed for its cliffs close to the Arabian Sea, provides a more relaxed New Year's celebration. The beach holds a variety of events and parties, making it a popular place to unwind and celebrate.

Alleppey (Alappuzha)

Known as the 'Venice of the East,' Alleppey offers tranquil backwaters and houseboat cruises. Celebrating New Year's Eve on a houseboat amidst serene waters provides a unique and memorable experience.

Kovalam

Kovalam, known for its crescent-shaped beaches, is a popular New Year's celebrations destination, with beach parties, music, and fireworks. The bustling environment appeals to both residents and tourists.

Kochi (cochin)

Kochi celebrates the legendary Cochin Carnival in the last week of December, culminating on New Year's Eve. The festivities feature a huge parade of adorned elephants, traditional performances, and the nocturnal burning of the 'Papanhi' effigy, which symbolises the end of the old year.

Munnar

This scenic hill resort is known for its tea plantations, undulating hills, and cold environment. Munnar offers a serene refuge for anyone seeking to celebrate the New Year in nature.

Kumarakom

Kumarakom, located near Vembanad Lake, is well-known for its backwater tourism. Spending New Year's Eve on a houseboat here provides a tranquil and intimate atmosphere.

Fort Kochi

Fort Kochi, a part of Kochi, is the centre of the Cochin Carnival celebration. During the funfair season, the streets are filled with numerous cultural activities and performances, and the area is decorated with white paper buntings representing peace.

