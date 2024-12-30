Varkala to Munnar to Alleppey: 7 places in Kerala to celebrate New Year

Celebrating the New Year in and around Kerala provides a variety of experiences, ranging from lively beach celebrations to tranquil backwater retreats. Here are seven locations to consider.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

Each of these places provides a unique way to celebrate the New Year, appealing to a variety of tastes, whether you're looking for lively celebrations or a tranquil escape.

article_image2

Varkala

Varkala Beach, famed for its cliffs close to the Arabian Sea, provides a more relaxed New Year's celebration. The beach holds a variety of events and parties, making it a popular place to unwind and celebrate.

article_image3

Alleppey (Alappuzha)

Known as the 'Venice of the East,' Alleppey offers tranquil backwaters and houseboat cruises. Celebrating New Year's Eve on a houseboat amidst serene waters provides a unique and memorable experience. 

article_image4

Kovalam

Kovalam, known for its crescent-shaped beaches, is a popular New Year's celebrations destination, with beach parties, music, and fireworks. The bustling environment appeals to both residents and tourists.

article_image5

Kochi (cochin)

Kochi celebrates the legendary Cochin Carnival in the last week of December, culminating on New Year's Eve. The festivities feature a huge parade of adorned elephants, traditional performances, and the nocturnal burning of the 'Papanhi' effigy, which symbolises the end of the old year. 

article_image6

Munnar

This scenic hill resort is known for its tea plantations, undulating hills, and cold environment. Munnar offers a serene refuge for anyone seeking to celebrate the New Year in nature. 

article_image7

Kumarakom

Kumarakom, located near Vembanad Lake, is well-known for its backwater tourism. Spending New Year's Eve on a houseboat here provides a tranquil and intimate atmosphere. 

article_image8

Fort Kochi

Fort Kochi, a part of Kochi, is the centre of the Cochin Carnival celebration. During the funfair season, the streets are filled with numerous cultural activities and performances, and the area is decorated with white paper buntings representing peace.

