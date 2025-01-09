Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, parana time, puja vidhi, significance and more

It is believed that entering the temple from the north side on this day and having the darshan of the deity brings great fortune. Wholeheartedly praying to the Lord not only grants success in endeavors but also fulfills desired wishes.

Ekadasi Vratham

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one of the most sacred days in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Fasting and worshipping him on this day is believed to cleanse sins and bestow blessings. Entering the temple from the north is considered auspicious.

When is Vaikuntha Ekadashi this year?

According to the Hindu calendar, this year Vaikuntha Ekadashi starts on January 9 at 12:22 PM and ends on January 10 at 10:19 AM. The Vaikuntha Ekadashi fast is observed on January 10. Why is Vaikuntha Ekadashi fast observed?

Hindu beliefs hold that fasting on Vaikuntha Ekadashi washes away sins and grants special blessings from Lord Vishnu. It purifies the mind, bestowing all kinds of worldly pleasures and ultimately, salvation after death.

Ekadasi

Religious Significance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi: Vaikuntha Ekadashi holds immense importance in Hindu scriptures. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and fasting on this day is considered highly fruitful, granting not only worldly happiness but also liberation from the cycle of birth and death, paving the way to heaven.

Ekadasi

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Puja Vidhi: On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, wake up during Brahma Muhurta and take a bath. Afterward, wear clean clothes. Then, clean the place of worship and place an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu there. Next, bathe the idol with water and apply sandalwood paste and vermillion. Offer flowers. Chant various mantras related to Lord Vishnu (Om Namo Narayanaya, Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya). Offer fruits, sweets, etc., to Lord Vishnu. Finally, perform aarti.

